Cheatham County, TN

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3

By Adam Brown
 2 days ago

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After two weeks of gridiron action, here is the schedule for week three.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, September 2 nd unless otherwise noted. Please refer to your individual schools for kickoff times.

Cheatham

White House at Cheatham Co.

Whites Creek at Harpeth

Sycamore at Waverly

Davidson

Antioch at LaVergne

McGavock at Cane Ridge (Thu)

Greenbrier at Glencliff

Hillsboro at Smyrna

Hillwood at Pearl Cohn (Thu)

Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet

John Overton at Dickson Co.

Stratford at East Nashville

Smith Co. at Maplewood (Thu)

CPA at BGA

MBA at McCallie

Pope John Paul at Father Ryan

FRA at Davidson Academy

Christian Brothers at Ensworth

Goodpasture at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson

Marshall Co. at Creek Wood

Nashville Overton at Dickson Co.

Maury

Columbia at Franklin Co.

Mt. Pleasant at Cascade (Thu)

Page at Spring Hill

Robertson

Clarksville Northeast at Springfield

Red Boiling Springs at Jo Byrns

East Robertson at Trousdale Co.

Rutherford

Blackman at Riverdale

Eagleville at Moore Co.

Antioch at LaVergne

MTCS at Clarksville Academy

Stewarts Creek at Oakland

Siegel at Rockvale

Hillsboro at Smyrna

Sumner

Hendersonville at Beech

West Creek at Gallatin (Thu)

Clarksville Northwest at Portland

White Co. at Station Camp

Watertown at Westmoreland (Thu)

Wilson

Wilson Central at Green Hill

Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet

Cookeville at Lebanon

Williamson

Briarcrest at Brentwood Academy

CPA at BGA

Brentwood at Summit

Independence at Centennial

Fairview at Stewart Co.

Ravenwood at Franklin

Collinwood at Grace Christian

Nolensville at Lincoln Co.

Page at Spring Hill

Education
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Women’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Fresh off one of the winningest seasons in program history, MTSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Insell has announced a challenging schedule for the 2022-23 season. Get the Full Schedule Here Insell, entering his 18th season at his alma mater, believes the only way a team can truly improve is to face great tasks which this schedule […] The post MTSU Women’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Blackman Beats Riverdale and Gives the Warriors Their First Loss of the Season

Final Score:  Blackman – 34 Riverdale – 27 The Blaze (2-1) win an important road matchup against Riverdale (2-1) thanks to a spectacular performance on all sides of the ball. Khalil Arman gave the Warriors the first lead of the game with a field goal on their very first drive. Riverdale looked sharp to start […] The post Blackman Beats Riverdale and Gives the Warriors Their First Loss of the Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
NASHVILLE, TN
macaronikid.com

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
Cheatham County Source

Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
