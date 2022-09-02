2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3
Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After two weeks of gridiron action, here is the schedule for week three.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Games will be played on Friday, September 2 nd unless otherwise noted. Please refer to your individual schools for kickoff times.
Cheatham
White House at Cheatham Co.
Whites Creek at Harpeth
Sycamore at Waverly
Davidson
Antioch at LaVergne
McGavock at Cane Ridge (Thu)
Greenbrier at Glencliff
Hillsboro at Smyrna
Hillwood at Pearl Cohn (Thu)
Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet
John Overton at Dickson Co.
Stratford at East Nashville
Smith Co. at Maplewood (Thu)
CPA at BGA
MBA at McCallie
Pope John Paul at Father Ryan
FRA at Davidson Academy
Christian Brothers at Ensworth
Goodpasture at Lipscomb Academy
Dickson
Marshall Co. at Creek Wood
Nashville Overton at Dickson Co.
Maury
Columbia at Franklin Co.
Mt. Pleasant at Cascade (Thu)
Page at Spring Hill
Robertson
Clarksville Northeast at Springfield
Red Boiling Springs at Jo Byrns
Greenbrier at Glencliff
East Robertson at Trousdale Co.
Rutherford
Blackman at Riverdale
Eagleville at Moore Co.
Antioch at LaVergne
MTCS at Clarksville Academy
Stewarts Creek at Oakland
Siegel at Rockvale
Hillsboro at Smyrna
Sumner
Hendersonville at Beech
West Creek at Gallatin (Thu)
Clarksville Northwest at Portland
White Co. at Station Camp
Watertown at Westmoreland (Thu)
Pope John Paul at Father Ryan
Wilson
Wilson Central at Green Hill
Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet
Cookeville at Lebanon
Williamson
Briarcrest at Brentwood Academy
CPA at BGA
Brentwood at Summit
Independence at Centennial
Fairview at Stewart Co.
Ravenwood at Franklin
Collinwood at Grace Christian
Nolensville at Lincoln Co.
Page at Spring Hill
