High School

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3

By Adam Brown
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After two weeks of gridiron action, here is the schedule for week three.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, September 2 nd unless otherwise noted. Please refer to your individual schools for kickoff times.

Cheatham

White House at Cheatham Co.

Whites Creek at Harpeth

Sycamore at Waverly

Davidson

Antioch at LaVergne

McGavock at Cane Ridge (Thu)

Greenbrier at Glencliff

Hillsboro at Smyrna

Hillwood at Pearl Cohn (Thu)

Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet

John Overton at Dickson Co.

Stratford at East Nashville

Smith Co. at Maplewood (Thu)

CPA at BGA

MBA at McCallie

Pope John Paul at Father Ryan

FRA at Davidson Academy

Christian Brothers at Ensworth

Goodpasture at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson

Marshall Co. at Creek Wood

Nashville Overton at Dickson Co.

Maury

Columbia at Franklin Co.

Mt. Pleasant at Cascade (Thu)

Page at Spring Hill

Robertson

Clarksville Northeast at Springfield

Red Boiling Springs at Jo Byrns

East Robertson at Trousdale Co.

Rutherford

Blackman at Riverdale

Eagleville at Moore Co.

Antioch at LaVergne

MTCS at Clarksville Academy

Stewarts Creek at Oakland

Siegel at Rockvale

Hillsboro at Smyrna

Sumner

Hendersonville at Beech

West Creek at Gallatin (Thu)

Clarksville Northwest at Portland

White Co. at Station Camp

Watertown at Westmoreland (Thu)

Wilson

Wilson Central at Green Hill

Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliet

Cookeville at Lebanon

Williamson

Briarcrest at Brentwood Academy

CPA at BGA

Brentwood at Summit

Independence at Centennial

Fairview at Stewart Co.

Ravenwood at Franklin

Collinwood at Grace Christian

Nolensville at Lincoln Co.

Page at Spring Hill

