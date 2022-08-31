ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Oahu red light cameras to cite owners, not drivers

Oahu red light cameras to cite owners, not drivers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officials are in the process of choosing 10 locations to install...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

EMS puts ambulances out of service as precaution after fire

EMS puts ambulances out of service as precaution after fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Honolulu EMS is putting some ambulances out of service, after...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Hilo, HI
Honolulu, HI
Education
Hilo, HI
Education
hawaiipublicradio.org

The transformation of 'downtown' as a place of social connection

In our bi-weekly segment The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner discusses the transformation of downtown Honolulu from a business district to a "central connectivity district." Richard Florida's CityLab article, "Why Downtown Won't Die" This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized

Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Taveres Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a "serious bite" from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Media#Smartphone#News Media#K12#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Kelly Simek Joins The Spartan Race In Honor of The 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 host Kelly Simek participated in the 2022 Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch to promote the new podcast, 1 Mile 1 veteran. “The goal of this podcast is to inspire and help veterans who are dealing with trauma. The length of the podcast is exactly the amount of minutes it takes to complete 1 mile. We are happy to work with Alim to help us get ready for this race, in honor of our veterans,” says Leigh Ann Mayberry, Producer of 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy