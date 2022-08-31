Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oahu red light cameras to cite owners, not drivers
Oahu red light cameras to cite owners, not drivers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officials are in the process of choosing 10 locations to install...
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
EMS puts ambulances out of service as precaution after fire
EMS puts ambulances out of service as precaution after fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Honolulu EMS is putting some ambulances out of service, after...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The transformation of 'downtown' as a place of social connection
In our bi-weekly segment The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner discusses the transformation of downtown Honolulu from a business district to a "central connectivity district." Richard Florida's CityLab article, "Why Downtown Won't Die" This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized
Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Taveres Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a "serious bite" from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
KHON2
Kelly Simek Joins The Spartan Race In Honor of The 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast
Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 host Kelly Simek participated in the 2022 Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch to promote the new podcast, 1 Mile 1 veteran. “The goal of this podcast is to inspire and help veterans who are dealing with trauma. The length of the podcast is exactly the amount of minutes it takes to complete 1 mile. We are happy to work with Alim to help us get ready for this race, in honor of our veterans,” says Leigh Ann Mayberry, Producer of 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast.
hawaiinewsnow.com
SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
KITV.com
Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine. DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC,...
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
Hawaii’s scruffy little terrier left alone in cage is ready for love
Two puppies that were abandoned in July have since been adopted. Now, the HIHS is hoping someone will take home a sweet, scruffy, little terrier named Mitzi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency room worker at Adventist Health Castle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of assaulting a 50-year-old emergency room worker on Thursday night. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Castle. Police said Michael Hanawahine was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. It’s not known what the motive was. No...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two aviators from Kaneohe made history in a Boeing 717. Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Mother Kamelia broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a...
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
