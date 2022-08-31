ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Elections
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown

EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An investigation is underway after questions about an open container...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Horrifying Home Invasion On Joaquin Miller Road In Oakland Hills

A terrible report of an Oakland Hills home invasion was written on a social media website, and by someone who’s name will not be used here. But the post itself is news and the suspect that did it is, as of this writing on Friday, September 1, 2022, still at large. This is what happened from the post of the victim:
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy