Tennessee State

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2. Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.
WEATHER 9-1-2,2022 Pleasant , Storms on the Way

Enjoy the day! The weekend is looking less and less as pleasant. Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Friday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after...
Unemployment Drops in Nearly Every County Across Tennessee

Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. Among the findings of Hate Crime...
TDOT Announces No Lane Closures for Labor Day Holiday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, September 2ND, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.
Popular Men’s Hairstyles for the Fall

By now, most schools in Middle Tennessee are back in full swing. Parents are getting up early to get their students to class. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a bad hair day. Our style experts at A Moment’s Peace wrote recently about back-to-school hairstyles for the...
New ‘988’ Phone Number Provides Lifeline for Families Experiencing Mental Health Crises

The three-digit, nationwide phone number connects people with help and support during a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee is encouraging individuals experiencing mental health crises to use a valuable and potentially lifesaving resource. As easy to remember as 911, the new 988 phone number will connect callers with mental health professionals with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
