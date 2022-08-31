Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2. Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.
Middle TN Resident, Senior Olympic Medalist, Running to Beat Cancer
The word “cancer” had barely rolled off the doctor’s tongue when Mike Hoppel, Thompson’s Station resident, began plotting its defeat. After nearly 73 years with no health concerns, the Senior Olympic medalist used his affinity for physical fitness to condition his body to triumph over the disease.
The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here
The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was...
TWRA Stresses Boating Safety Over Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2022 summer boating season, is Sept. 3-5. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner. The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an...
WEATHER 9-1-2,2022 Pleasant , Storms on the Way
Enjoy the day! The weekend is looking less and less as pleasant. Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Friday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after...
Unemployment Drops in Nearly Every County Across Tennessee
Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. Among the findings of Hate Crime...
TDOT Announces No Lane Closures for Labor Day Holiday
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, September 2ND, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.
WEATHER 8-28-29,2022 Heat Returns Storms Move In
Heat indexes close to 100 for your Sunday… And then storms to start the week. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night.
Popular Men’s Hairstyles for the Fall
By now, most schools in Middle Tennessee are back in full swing. Parents are getting up early to get their students to class. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a bad hair day. Our style experts at A Moment’s Peace wrote recently about back-to-school hairstyles for the...
New ‘988’ Phone Number Provides Lifeline for Families Experiencing Mental Health Crises
The three-digit, nationwide phone number connects people with help and support during a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee is encouraging individuals experiencing mental health crises to use a valuable and potentially lifesaving resource. As easy to remember as 911, the new 988 phone number will connect callers with mental health professionals with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
