Nancy Zorena: ‘She epitomized everything that is good about Monroe’
MONROE, CT — Nancy Zorena worked tirelessly to preserve Monroe’s history, often living it by wearing a Colonial dress and bonnet and teaching a class at the East Village Schoolhouse for the Hands on History Camp she founded. The former Stepney Elementary School teacher was honored as a...
Woman crashes Lexus into a flowerbed, wall, shrubs, support beam
MONROE, CT — A 79-year-old Monroe woman told police she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, while pulling into a parking space behind the Crescent Village Shopping Center at 115 Main St. Thursday afternoon. Police said her 2015 Lexus RX 350 struck a flowerbed, a retaining...
Flames restaurant celebrates its grand opening
MONROE, CT — Flames, a new restaurant at 262 Main St., first opened its doors on July 16, but guests mingled over appetizers during a celebration of its official grand opening Thursday evening. Meta “Michael” Rugova, who was previously part-owner of two restaurants, including Mulino’s of Connecticut in Fairfield,...
Harmony Grange Agricultural Fair features contests, demonstrations, antique cars
MONROE, CT — The Monroe Harmony Grange held its annual Agricultural Fair on Saturday, Aug. 27. Fairgoers were treated to demonstrations from the Masuk Robotics Club, the Monroe Historical Society and Jim Ritter’s backyard solar energy demonstration, as well as antique cars and tractors. Guardians Farm and Red...
Abba Mia is canceled again
MONROE, CT — Abba Mia, an Abba tribute band, which was scheduled to perform in the Arts in the Park Concert Series at Wolfe Park tonight (Friday), has been canceled again after two band members were diagnosed with COVID-19. The band Mi Genti Live will play in their place. Tonight’s concert will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Mi Genti Live to play in Abba Mia’s place after two band members catch COVID
MONROE, CT — Mi Genti Live will perform in the concert at Wolfe Park tonight (Friday), after Abba Mia, an Abba tribute band, canceled its date for a second time after two band members were diagnosed with COVID-19. Mi Genti Live describes itself as “a Latin pop show that brings the party to life,” performing iconic hits from performers like Selena, Ricky Martin, J-Lo, Enrique Iglesias, Shakira, Maluma, Pitbull, Gloria Estefan, Romeo Santos, Carlos Vives and Prince Royce.
