MONROE, CT — Abba Mia, an Abba tribute band, which was scheduled to perform in the Arts in the Park Concert Series at Wolfe Park tonight (Friday), has been canceled again after two band members were diagnosed with COVID-19. The band Mi Genti Live will play in their place. Tonight’s concert will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

MONROE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO