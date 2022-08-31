ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Kilauea Volcano Eruption Update

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano has reached the eleven-month mark. All activity remains confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with no significant changes. The current USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH, while the current Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.
KILAUEA, HI

