KITV.com
Kauai construction company sues Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's company over nonpayment
KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai construction company is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company for not receiving a payment of more than $130,000 for work it has completed on the billionaire tech titan’s North Shore Kauai property. The recently-filed lawsuit says that in March 2020, Zuckerberg’s company...
KITV.com
Woman in critical condition after apparent snorkeling accident at Kauai's Kealia Beach
KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the water unresponsive after an apparent snorkeling accident at Kealia Beach on Thursday. The 30-year-old woman was pulled out of the water by bystanders just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Kilauea Volcano Eruption Update
(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano has reached the eleven-month mark. All activity remains confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with no significant changes. The current USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH, while the current Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.
