Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro

Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna

KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU to Test Tornado Sirens on Labor Day

MTSU plans to test its tornado sirens on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, at 11:20 a.m. Though the university will be closed for the holiday, this will be a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions will be required.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Boro Business Lab in Murfreesboro

Boro Business Lab held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1418 Kensington Square Court, Building F in Murfreesboro. Boro Business Lab helps local businesses get more customers. They make the marketing process simple, straightforward, and affordable. Their clients depend on them to take the marketing tasks off of their plates to focus on what they do best. Proud to be the local marketing firm for businesses in Murfreesboro, TN, and the surrounding area.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Distribution of USDA Commodities Scheduled for Maury County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT THE MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
boropulse.com

September 2022 Murfreesboro Community Events

Sept. 2 – CrawlTunes. The Boro Art Crawl continues its associated activities, including CrawlTunes, on Friday, Sept. 2, at The Abbey (215 N. Church St.). It kicks off at 7 p.m. featuring guest musicians. The event is a free celebration, open to the public, and includes reception cheeses and wine. For more information, visit theboroartcrawl.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history. The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive at local pharmacies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the green light from the CDC, people around the U.S. now have access to updated COVID booster shots. On Friday, doses started to roll out to locations like the Lebanon family pharmacy in Wilson County. “I believe our first patient might be Tuesday!” said Dr....
LEBANON, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Ellie Mental Health in Murfreesboro

Ellie Mental Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301 in Murfreesboro. Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. Specialists include play therapy, EMDR, Trauma Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Addiction Specialists, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and Family Systems.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Focusing on Housing Waitlist after Housing Over 5100, Launches Shuttle App

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University has housed over 5,100 students despite being criticized for lack of housing. The University told the Tennessee Tribune the focus now is to move students into housing from its waitlist. To date, over 150 students have been removed from that list to an assigned room. TSU has worked to resolve the challenges that accompanied an unprecedented demand for housing due to over 3,300 first-time students and the lack of off-campus housing for upperclassmen who ordinarily would live off campus.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

Murfreesboro to expect first ampitheater by early 2024

Story by Destiny Mizell | Assistant Lifestyles Editor. On Aug. 10, the city of Murfreesboro finalized plans with Live Notes Inc. to bring the largest-capacity entertainment venue Murfreesboro has ever seen. The Sunset Music Colosseum on the River will be located on the corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. This $40 million investment will seat 4,500 people in their outdoor venue and 1,400 people in their indoor venue, Boot Barn Hall. The outdoor and indoor venues will span over 18 acres, accompanied by a Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, a restaurant and other amenities.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Local Raymond James Branch shows thanks to Mustard Seed Ranch

COOKEVILLE– Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) is committed to helping their community become a better place to live and work. A RJFS Cookeville based branch owned by Matthew Brown has made it their mission to give back to local organizations throughout the year. Executive Assistant Lindsay Maxwell, from Cookeville, chose Mustard Seed Ranch as this quarter’s focus.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2. Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesborovoice.com

Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

