Read full article on original website
Related
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Premier League & PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions
The Premier League is to review controversial VAR decisions that denied West Ham & Newcastle goals.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Player ratings as Bailey equaliser punishes Cityzens
A second half equaliser from Aston Villa through Leon Bailey condemned Man City to a second successive draw away from home in the Premier League.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Barcelona 'seeking legal advice' over Antoine Griezmann loan deal
Barcelona are seeking legal advice over Antoine Griezmann's loan spell at Atletico Madrid, reports in Spain have claimed.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Transfer window review; Chelsea's pressure; West Ham preview
Thomas Tuchel has spoken to the media ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham United.
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Player ratings as Spurs return to winning ways
Player ratings from Tottenham's 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League.
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Fulham complete permanent signing of Carlos Vinicius
Fulham have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Ben Chilwell inspires comeback off the bench
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Everton sign Man Utd youngster James Garner on permanent deal
James Garner has completed a £15m permanent transfer from Manchester United to Everton.
Thomas Tuchel explains what Chelsea can expect from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel explains what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will bring to Chelsea.
New York Red Bulls: Tom Edwards departure reason & Lewis Morgan transfer update
Tom Edwards' spell with the New York Red Bulls has come to an end after the defender completed a loan move to Barnsley ahead of the English transfer deadline. Edwards rejoined the Red Bulls on another loan from Stoke City at the start of 2022 after a successful temporary spell last season. The full-back amassed 51 appearances for RBNY in total, notching two assists.
MLS・
90min
810
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0