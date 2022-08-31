Read full article on original website
DAX: Pessimistic Sentiment Persists
The positive news of this trading week is that the DAX came dangerously close to its low for the year but was able to stabilize at the 12,600 mark. With the hope of a slowdown in the buzzing US labor market, the index can even set course for the psychological hurdle of 13,000 points again.
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- The escalating energy row between Moscow and the West is set to occupy investors’ attention in the week ahead after Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. The European Central Bank is set to deliver a big rate hike to combat soaring inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to make an appearance before the central bank goes into its blackout period before its next meeting. Stocks will likely remain volatile as traders return after the Labor Day holiday and OPEC+ is meeting Monday to discuss cutting output to support oil prices. Here's what you need to know to start your week.
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
What Will the Jobs Report Show? Six Wall Street Traders Try to Predict the Future
(Bloomberg) -- Say you had a crystal ball, and could see today what the jobs report will show tomorrow. Would you even know how to trade it?. Never a simple proposition, it’s an even thornier one now, with cross-currents raging as the health of the economy plays havoc with the Federal Reserve’s reaction function. Good news has been taken as everything from great to awful, by investors operating in a world of uncertainty. Regarding Friday, their view is relatively straightforward: the better the number, the worse for markets, with Jerome Powell’s central bank looming as the larger threat.
Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden...
No time to waste, worried Italian business leaders warn politicians
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy cannot afford weeks of political inertia after an election this month, business chiefs said, adding that sky-high energy prices are already forcing more and more firms to curtail production. Gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the annual Ambrosetti Forum this weekend, business owners...
G-7 Agrees on Price Cap for Russian Oil, but Details Remain Vague
Investing.com -- Finance Ministers from the G-7 said Friday they had agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, but the details of how that mechanism would work remain far from clear. The G-7, made up of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, are aiming...
Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition...
Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
The Energy Report: Cap No Trade
Oil prices are bouncing back after the onslaught of Iran nuclear talk hopes and China lockdown news. Yet, none of that might matter if Russia decides to cut the oil and natural gas supply. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the brilliant Group of Seven finance ministers say they are finalizing...
US Women’s Employment Nears Level Not Seen Since February 2020
(Bloomberg) -- Women notched up strong employment gains in August as more found jobs or looked for work, helping to raise the overall US labor-force participation rate. The number of women in jobs jumped by 386,000 -- the most since March 2021 -- to 77.4 million, Labor Department data released Friday showed. Female employment reached the highest level since February 2020.
A Welcome U.S. Jobs Report
Investors appear relatively pleased with the jobs report despite some initial choppy trade following the release. The headline NFP figure was a little larger than expected at 315,000, which may have created that initial unease as a knockout report could have effectively paved the way for a 75-basis-point rate hike this month. But once you dig a little deeper there are aspects of the report that will please the Fed and support the case for easing off the brake.
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September
All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYTL)
Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS)
Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/03: Western Digital Gains on Elliott Activism; Chegg, Estee Lauder Sink on Lackluster Guidance (more...) Pre-Open Stock Movers: Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:SPRO) 71% LOWER; announces new strategic direction, cuts 75% of workforce.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc... U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average...
