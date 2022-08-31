ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

U.S. China Reaching Deal In Dispute Is ‘Wake-Up’ Call For Investors

U.S.-China trade relations have just been given a significant boost and this should act as a “monumentally loud” wake-up call for investors, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations. The bold comment from Nigel Green of deVere...
Reuters

China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. move to stop Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) from selling top artificial intelligence chips to China undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a regular news conference on Thursday.
US News and World Report

India Agency Searches Payment Firms in Chinese Lending Probe

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the...
Benzinga

China To Comply With US Exchange Standards To Avoid Delisting, But Analyst Warns Of 'Some Bumps In The Road'

The Chinese securities regulator said the country would implement the audit agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Xi Jinping's government last week. What Happened: Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a forum that China will strengthen communication with foreign investors, Reuters reported. ​​"We...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
TheDailyBeast

Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison

Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
