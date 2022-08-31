Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
investing.com
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had...
investing.com
Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Europeans to brace for bleak winter
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow. Zelenskiy was speaking on Saturday night after Moscow shut down a main pipeline that supplies Russian gas to the...
investing.com
The Energy Report: Cap No Trade
Oil prices are bouncing back after the onslaught of Iran nuclear talk hopes and China lockdown news. Yet, none of that might matter if Russia decides to cut the oil and natural gas supply. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the brilliant Group of Seven finance ministers say they are finalizing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
G-7 Agrees on Price Cap for Russian Oil, but Details Remain Vague
Investing.com -- Finance Ministers from the G-7 said Friday they had agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, but the details of how that mechanism would work remain far from clear. The G-7, made up of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, are aiming...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others' actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility. G7 finance ministers plan to implement a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil...
investing.com
Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden...
investing.com
Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition...
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
investing.com
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Unit (AQNU)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
investing.com
G7 ministers forge ahead with Russian oil price cap, details thin
(Reuters) -Group of Seven finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping oil flowing to avoid price spikes, but Russia vowed to halt sales to countries imposing it. The ministers confirmed their commitment https://www.bundesfinanzministerium.de/Content/EN/Downloads/G7-G20/2022-09-02-g7-ministers-statement.pdf?__blob=publicationFile&v=7...
investing.com
Oil Sees Worst Week in Five From China COVID, Iran Deal Threat
Investing.com - It’s hard to imagine oil having its worst week in five just before the start of an OPEC meeting. Yet, as the saying goes, “it is what it is.”. The lockdown of nearly 18 million people in China’s tech hub Shenzhen over a new Covid fright pulled crude futures down from Friday’s highs that initially drove both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude up more than 3% on the day. That left both crude benchmarks down more than 6% for the week, their most dismal showing since the week ended July 29.
investing.com
Suzlon Energy, not Adani Green, pledged shares with SBICAP Trustee recently
Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The shares of wind turbine major Suzlon Energy Ltd numbering about 52.39 lakh or 5.35 per cent is pledged in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, and not that of Adani (NS: APSE ) Green Ltd. The SBICAP Trustee had earlier mentioned in its regulatory filing...
investing.com
Dutch aluminium maker Aldel halts more output over high energy prices
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch aluminium maker Aldel on Friday said it was mothballing the remaining capacity at its facility in Farmsum, citing continuing high energy prices and a lack of government support. Aldel joins a growing list of companies cutting or halting European production as gas and electricty prices have...
investing.com
Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYTL)
Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.
investing.com
No time to waste, worried Italian business leaders warn politicians
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy cannot afford weeks of political inertia after an election this month, business chiefs said, adding that sky-high energy prices are already forcing more and more firms to curtail production. Gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the annual Ambrosetti Forum this weekend, business owners...
Comments / 0