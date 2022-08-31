Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness
As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
altcoinbuzz.io
NFT News | NFT Volume Is Down | September Week 1
Crypto is having a hard time breaking away from the macro sentiment and continues to range. NFTs are affected by this as their illiquid nature amplifies this feeling. When it comes to NFTs, Ethereum remains king. It has been a wild week where Ethereum bottomed at around $1,423 and topped out at $1,619. Depending on your exchange, this is where the daily 50 MA is. Ethereum did hold better than the rest of the market. The upcoming merge is helping ETH so far in terms of price action. However, the macro environment still doesn’t look very good, with equities continuing to sell off. Let’s take a look at the latest NFT news.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0