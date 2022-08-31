Crypto is having a hard time breaking away from the macro sentiment and continues to range. NFTs are affected by this as their illiquid nature amplifies this feeling. When it comes to NFTs, Ethereum remains king. It has been a wild week where Ethereum bottomed at around $1,423 and topped out at $1,619. Depending on your exchange, this is where the daily 50 MA is. Ethereum did hold better than the rest of the market. The upcoming merge is helping ETH so far in terms of price action. However, the macro environment still doesn’t look very good, with equities continuing to sell off. Let’s take a look at the latest NFT news.

