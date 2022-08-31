Somerset has hired a new town administrator. He's a deputy police chief now.

SOMERSET — The current Warwick deputy police chief will be the next town administrator, ending a months-long search process that saw several finalists reject the job.

“I see so many parallels between the jobs,” said Mark Ullucci.

Last week, the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to sign a contract with Ullucci for him to become the next town administrator.

The permanent town administrator job has been open since November of 2021, when former Town Administrator Richard Brown retired . Michael Gallagher, who previously served as town administrator in North Attleboro, has been filling in on an interim basis.

In May, the board voted to extend an offer of employment to current Uxbridge Town Administrator Steven Sette to fill the vacancy in Somerset. But that fell through when Uxbridge offered to raise Sette’s salary.

Next, selectmen opted to hire former Bourne Town Administrator Thomas Guerino, who was their second favorite during the interview process. But in June, Chair of the Board of Selectmen Allen Smith said Guerino had withdrawn from consideration after not being able to come to terms on a contract with the town.

The selectmen did another round of interviews with three new finalists earlier this month. Along with Ullucci, they interviewed Christopher Cotta, the current town administrator for Tiverton and Bill McKinney, the CFO for DCAMM, the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance.

Ullucci said that, while he has never been a town administrator before, his job as Warwick’s deputy chief of police has given him skills that would transfer to the role. During his three years as deputy chief, he has been responsible for the department’s $24 million budget and oversaw around 240 employees. He also handled all of the department’s COVID information, tracking expenses that could be potentially be reimbursed through federal relief programs.

“It’s given me the opportunity as I went through the ranks to learn the human resources side of government,” he said. “I think a lot of communities look for the qualities of a leader that are found in law enforcement.”

Smith said he knew Ullucci about 25 years ago, when he worked as the manager of a mall that hired Ullucci, then a college freshmen, as a security guard.

“It was clear really early on that Mark was at a higher level than most candidates,” Smith said.

The selectmen were also impressed that Ullucci, who currently lives in Blackstone, said he would relocate to Somerset for the job.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a town administrator who lived within the town of Somerset,” Smith said.

Ullucci’s first day on the job will be Sept. 12. His base pay will be $162,500, with an additional $2,500 stipend for being the town’s hearing officer and an addition $5,000 once he becomes a state-certified public procurement official.

