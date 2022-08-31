ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Somerset has hired a new town administrator. He's a deputy police chief now.

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

SOMERSET — The current Warwick deputy police chief will be the next town administrator, ending a months-long search process that saw several finalists reject the job.

“I see so many parallels between the jobs,” said Mark Ullucci.

Last week, the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to sign a contract with Ullucci for him to become the next town administrator.

The permanent town administrator job has been open since November of 2021, when former Town Administrator Richard Brown retired . Michael Gallagher, who previously served as town administrator in North Attleboro, has been filling in on an interim basis.

In May, the board voted to extend an offer of employment to current Uxbridge Town Administrator Steven Sette to fill the vacancy in Somerset. But that fell through when Uxbridge offered to raise Sette’s salary.

Next, selectmen opted to hire former Bourne Town Administrator Thomas Guerino, who was their second favorite during the interview process. But in June, Chair of the Board of Selectmen Allen Smith said Guerino had withdrawn from consideration after not being able to come to terms on a contract with the town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xicyq_0hc90JqS00

The selectmen did another round of interviews with three new finalists earlier this month. Along with Ullucci, they interviewed Christopher Cotta, the current town administrator for Tiverton and Bill McKinney, the CFO for DCAMM, the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance.

"Back to the drawing board": Somerset Middle School project being scaled back

Ullucci said that, while he has never been a town administrator before, his job as Warwick’s deputy chief of police has given him skills that would transfer to the role. During his three years as deputy chief, he has been responsible for the department’s $24 million budget and oversaw around 240 employees. He also handled all of the department’s COVID information, tracking expenses that could be potentially be reimbursed through federal relief programs.

“It’s given me the opportunity as I went through the ranks to learn the human resources side of government,” he said. “I think a lot of communities look for the qualities of a leader that are found in law enforcement.”

Billionaire buys Pleasure Island: Ernie Boch Jr. has bought Pleasure Island. He promises 'something cool' in its future.

Smith said he knew Ullucci about 25 years ago, when he worked as the manager of a mall that hired Ullucci, then a college freshmen, as a security guard.

“It was clear really early on that Mark was at a higher level than most candidates,” Smith said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqcWm_0hc90JqS00

The selectmen were also impressed that Ullucci, who currently lives in Blackstone, said he would relocate to Somerset for the job.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a town administrator who lived within the town of Somerset,” Smith said.

Ullucci’s first day on the job will be Sept. 12. His base pay will be $162,500, with an additional $2,500 stipend for being the town’s hearing officer and an addition $5,000 once he becomes a state-certified public procurement official.

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Somerset has hired a new town administrator. He's a deputy police chief now.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave

(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackstone, MA
City
Somerset, MA
City
North Attleborough, MA
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Somerset, MA
Government
City
Warwick, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA

Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

East Providence Police Promotions

The East Providence Police is proud to announce the promotion of several officers. Captain Michael Jones, Lieutenant Kurt Hawes, Sergeant Michael O'Connell, and Detective Stephen DeMedeiros were sworn in byBob DaSilva, East Providence Mayor and Chief Christopher Francesconi to their new positions at the department. The newly promoted officers were joined by family, friends, and fellow officers at the ceremony held in the city council chambers. Congratulations and good luck in your new positions!
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Boch Jr.
Person
Bill Mckinney
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

State Announces $2 Million for Padanaram Bridge Redesign

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth's Padanaram Bridge will be getting an upgrade, after state and local officials on Friday announced $2 million in state funding to start the design process. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, State Rep. Chris Markey, and town officials made the announcement outside the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Public Schools Welcomes New Teachers During Two-Day Orientation

Seekonk -- Superintendent Rich Drolet is pleased to announce that the Seekonk Public Schools welcomed several new teachers to the district as part of an orientation program recently. The two-day orientation event took place Aug. 24 and 25. The new teachers learned about the Seekonk Public Schools and the community,...
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cfo#Dcamm
capecod.com

Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth

“On Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and members of the Dartmouth Police Department and and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed meeting community members at a Family Fun Day held by Hope Evangelical Community Church. State Police participation in the event was coordinated by Trooper Jesse Walker, the Department’s Community Liaison...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Body recovered at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River has been identified

A body that had been found in Fall River has been identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. On August 29, 2005, the Fall River Police Department received a report of a body that was located at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road. Police responded to the scene and observed the body of an African American man who appeared to be approximately 5’8”, 170 lbs. and between the age of 30-40 years old.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy