Legend Says a Missouri Parson Hid His California Gold in a Cave
There once was a parson in the early days of Missouri known as Keithly. He left in the California gold rush and came back with riches. Many believe his treasure is hidden somewhere in a cave near Galena, Missouri. To this day it has never been found, but there are hints to its whereabouts.
See 4700 Acres North of Moberly Known as “Trophy Country”
There is a part of northern Missouri that almost looks like Minnesota or maybe even Scotland. It's over 4,700 acres located north of Moberly that is referred to as "Trophy Country" and there are lots of reasons for that. This property called "Trophy Country" ended up on my radar thanks...
Missouri was named one of the Top 5 Best States to Retire
Of course, Florida was ranked number 1, but the Show-Me State of Missouri was not too far behind. A website claims that Missouri is one of the top 5 states you need to retire in, what about Missouri makes it so desirable for retired life?. According to the website bankrate.com,...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
This Illinois Family Sold Their Home & Live Full-Time in a RV
This Illinois family used to go on RV trips on the weekends. They promised themselves that someday they would do more. That day is now as they sold their home and now live full-time in a RV. In The Know shared the interesting story of Malvin and Chelsea who began...
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
Missouri Family’s Shipping Container Home Featured on National TV
A family in St. Charles, Missouri made their home out of shipping containers. Little did they know that home construction decision would land them on national TV, but that's exactly what happened just a few days ago. Zack and Brie Smithey of St. Charles built this home back in 2016...
Should Missouri Schools Adopt a 4-Day Week? 141 Already Have
I have to admit I was surprised by the number. It's the Missouri school districts that have already adopted a 4-day school week. It begs the question is this something all school districts should do or a bad decision?. The Houston Herald is where I saw this data on Missouri...
Two of the 10 Most Expensive Colleges in the US are in Illinois
It is back-to-school season across the United States and if you are headed off to college that means you'll most likely have a hefty price tag to pay for your education. In some schools, the price tag is way bigger than in others, like two universities in Illinois that both are in the top 10 for Most Expensive Colleges in the US.
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
A Bridge is the Most Spectacular Natural Wonder in Illinois
A website claims they found the most spectacular natural wonder in each state, and what they found in Illinois truly is a thing of beauty. It is called the Pomona Natural Bridge and it is now on my bucket list of things to do here in the Land of Lincoln.
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
4 Important Things to Know About the Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Out
On September 12, 2022, the State of Illinois will begin sending out the income and property tax rebate checks we've been hearing so much about. If you're like me though, you probably have some questions. I recently came across an article from NBC Chicago that provided some answers to the questions I had, and I'm hoping this info will help you too.
These Are Some of the Best Places in Illinois To See Fall Colors
There is just something about going for walks in the fall. Whether it's the fresh air, the fall colors, or just getting out and enjoying the weather, it really is something I highly recommended everyone get out and do this fall. Illinois has some fantastic hiking trails and these are...
Videos Show a Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Missouri & Illinois
It's been an active year in our skies when it comes to meteors, fireballs and such. That includes an event Wednesday evening when videos captured a fireball reportedly seen by hundreds over Missouri and Illinois. The American Meteor Society. dozens of reports from Missouri and Illinois of this meteor that...
See the Average Student Debt from Many Missouri Universities
Student debt has been a raging conversation lately. I won't attempt to dive into the politics of that, but I did find some interesting data for what the average student debt is from many Missouri universities and schools. The Institute for College Access and Success captured data from the graduating...
‘Drive to Feed Kids’ Provides 2.4 Million Meals to Missourians in Need
On Saturday, Aug. 20, Missouri Farmers Care Foundation and partners proudly announced that resources were raised to provide 2,425,185 meals to help feed food-insecure children across our state through the 2022 Drive to Feed Kids. "Partners in the Drive to Feed Kids generously respond to address the stark reality that...
