Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family
Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife
For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
Bruce Springsteen Shows Off Gray Hair, Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo
A fan captured a photo with Bruce Springsteen recently, and the Boss doesn’t look quite like you remember. The 72-year-old was spotted in Brussels, and the photo has been making the rounds on social media. Fans have said that that Springsteen looks like everyone from Woody Allen to Martin Scorsese. Check out one of the Twitter posts below.
Armie Hammer’s Former Partner Shares Bombshell Biting Story In New House Of Hammer Documentary
Discovery+'s new documentary House of Hammer already features an intense biting story from Armie Hammer's former partner.
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
A Canadian Visited A Florida Store & Called Out All Bizarre Things She Saw On TikTok (VIDEO)
It's widely known that Northerners come to Florida, whether it be seasonally or just for a regular vacation. One TikToker from Hamilton, Ontario went to a store in Tampa and revealed the wildest things she saw there. The woman, whose handle is @flyingkaylee, identifies as a flight attendant for Swoop...
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey
Watch: Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas. AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made. The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.
I Used to Be Famous (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Ed Skrein
I Used to Be Famous follows a former boy band star who unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer. Startattle.com – I Used to Be Famous 2022. Vince (Ed Skrein) used to be in the hottest boy band around....
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Marry Go Round (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Abby is a successful executive moving to Paris and planning to marry Edward. Life is perfect until she learns her divorce to high school sweetheart Luke is not exactly official. Startattle.com – Marry Go Round 2022. Marry Go Round is a Hallmark romance movie directed by David Weaver (Century...
In the Dark (Season 4 Episode 13) Series finale, “Please Shine Down on Me”, trailer, release date
SERIES FINALE. Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet. Startattle.com – In the Dark | The CW.
All About Riverdance, ‘AGT’s Latest Live Guest Performers
Riverdance is scheduled to appear on this week’s live America’s Got Talent results show. The touring dance group from Ireland is currently celebrating their 25th anniversary, with show dates in the U.S. starting next year. Who Are AGT Guest Performers Riverdance?. Riverdance is a show featuring Irish dance...
Speak No Evil (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
Speak No Evil follows a Danish family who accepts an invitation to the rural home of a Dutch family they met on holiday, only to find their lives altered in unexpected, deeply horrifying way. Startattle.com – Speak No Evil 2022. On a vacation in Tuscany, two families – one...
Maren Morris Takes Fox News Criticism in Stride
Call Maren Morris crazy and she’ll wear it like a badge of honor. In a Thursday night interview (Sept. 1) on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the “Humble Quest” singer’s name came up in conversation between host Tucker Carlson and guest Brittany Aldean following a social media spat about children changing gender. During the interview, Carlson called Morris a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer.”
The Patient - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Patient has started airing on FX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
