CITY OF MILBANK NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE
Notice is hereby given that the City of Milbank has received a petition requesting to vacate the following described portions of Alley;. The alleyway running from north and south lying between Lots 1 through 8 and Lots 7 through 12, Block 13 Original Townsite to the City of Milbank. Said...
Town of Revillo Board Proceedings • August 8, 2022
Town of Revillo Board Proceedings • August 8, 2022. The regular meeting for Town of Revillo was called to order at 7:00p.m. on August 8, 2022 with the following present: Wayne Erickson, Darwin Erickson, Bob Adler, and Donna Johnson. The agenda was adopted. The minutes and financial statements were...
25CIV22-000013 Notice OF REAL ESTATE SALE ON FORECLOSURE • Scott D. Kuefler
25CIV22-000013 Notice OF REAL ESTATE SALE ON FORECLOSURE • Scott D. Kuefler. Scott D. Kuefler and heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Scott D. Kuefler and Grant County, and any person in possession. Defendants. A Non-Monetary Judgment of Foreclosure was entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants,...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT • Darin Wixon
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT • Darin Wixon. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on September 12, 2022 at 6 p.m.,...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on September 12, 2022 at 6 p.m., in the City Offices, 1001 E 4th Avenue, Milbank, SD 57252 to consider in full or in part the following proposed variance requested by JanMark LLC.
