Milbank, SD

CITY OF MILBANK NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE

Notice is hereby given that the City of Milbank has received a petition requesting to vacate the following described portions of Alley;. The alleyway running from north and south lying between Lots 1 through 8 and Lots 7 through 12, Block 13 Original Townsite to the City of Milbank. Said...
MILBANK, SD
Town of Revillo Board Proceedings • August 8, 2022

Town of Revillo Board Proceedings • August 8, 2022. The regular meeting for Town of Revillo was called to order at 7:00p.m. on August 8, 2022 with the following present: Wayne Erickson, Darwin Erickson, Bob Adler, and Donna Johnson. The agenda was adopted. The minutes and financial statements were...
REVILLO, SD
City
Milbank, SD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on September 12, 2022 at 6 p.m., in the City Offices, 1001 E 4th Avenue, Milbank, SD 57252 to consider in full or in part the following proposed variance requested by JanMark LLC.
MILBANK, SD

