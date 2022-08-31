ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said.

According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.

Authorities, who were met with silence when they tried to make contact with people inside the home, eventually went inside and found a dead man, woman and a child, according to the outlets. Officials said three children also escaped from the home at the time of the shooting, WOOD reported.

Police said the adults and children lived together, but their relationship wasn’t immediately clear, according to WOOD. Investigators have not released the victims’ names or said who was responsible for the deaths, the news outlets reported.

#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Hostage#Violent Crime
