Lenovo has this week unveiled new hardware taking the wraps off its new Glasses T1 wearable display which can be used for streaming home entertainment, gaming or simply to protect your privacy when viewing documents in public. The lightweight wearable display is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers “superb image quality” as well as featuring high-efficiency optics for extended battery life. The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO