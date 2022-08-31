Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in the USA
Samsung is launching their new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in the USA, the handset was also launched in the UK recently. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available to buy in the US the handset retails for $299.99 and it comes in one color, black. Dive deep into...
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor
We recently saw the new Samsung Odyssey Ark and now Samsung is launching a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes with a 43-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and it comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Samsung showcases latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022
Samsung has been showcasing its latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022, including its latest sustainable products, energy-efficient products, and more. The event also included Samsung’s new SmartThings Home devices and features and a range of other products from its Net Zero Home. Samsung Newsroom takes you to the...
Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled
Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro rugged tablet unveiled
Samsung is launching a new rugged Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung has not specified which processor, and it comes with 4GB...
Samsung mocks Apple’s iPhone 14 in latest advert (Video)
Apple’s new iPhone 14 is coming next week, Apple is holding a press event for the handset next Wednesday the 7th of September, and Samsung is now mocking the device in its latest advert. Have a look at the video below from Samsung where they mention that the highest...
Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display
Lenovo has this week unveiled new hardware taking the wraps off its new Glasses T1 wearable display which can be used for streaming home entertainment, gaming or simply to protect your privacy when viewing documents in public. The lightweight wearable display is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers “superb image quality” as well as featuring high-efficiency optics for extended battery life. The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023.
Porsche Design AOC PD27S 27 inch gaming monitor
Porsche Design and AOC have joined forces to create the award-winning PD27S gaming monitor which is now available to purchase directly online from the Porsche Design website and specialist retailers priced at £430. The new monitor provides users with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels thanks to its 27-inch display which features a high pixel density of 109 ppi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LG OLED Flex the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen
LG has introduced its new LG OLED Flex display this week announcing that it is the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen. Designed for PC, console, cloud gaming and home entertainment the LG OLED Flex can transform from a flatscreen to a spectacularly curved (900R) display, enabling users to choose from twenty levels of curvature depending on their preference.
Vivo V25e smartphone gets official
We previously saw the Vivo V25 Pro and now Vivo has added another handset to the range, the Vivo V25e smartphone. The new Vivo V25e comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio...
Honor Pad 8 tablet gets unboxed
The Honor Pad 8 Android tablet was launched back in July and now we get to find out more details about the device. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Honor Pad 8 tablet and its range of features. . As a reminder,...
Samsung to create the ultimate sustainable home
Samsung has revealed its plans to create the ultimate sustainable home at IFA 2022, the company revealed details about its latest home devices and more. Samsung has revealed more details about its latest energy-saving devices and its latest smart technology for home devices. Samsung Electronics revealed today at IFA 2022...
2022 Samsung Bespoke Home products unveiled
Samsung has announced that it is launching a new range of Samsung Bespoke Home products, this includes the new Bespoke AI laundry range, the Bespoke AI Oven, and the Bespoke Infinite Line. We can expect to see these new devices at IFA 2022 in September. Samsung is launching a new...
LG OLED Flex 42 inch bendable TV launched at IFA
LG has announced the launch of its new bendable TV at IFA 2022, the LG OLED Flex and the TV features a 42-inch display. The new LG OLED Flex comes with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also comes with HDMI 2.1 and it is G-SYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified.
New LaCie Mobile Drive & Secure external storage from $75
LaCie has introduced its new Mobile Drive and Mobile Drive Secure external storage solutions this week announcing that the Mobile Drive Secure is priced at $99.99 (2 TB), $144.99 (4 TB) and $164.99 (5 TB), and the LaCie Mobile Drive priced at $74.99 (1 TB), $99.99 (2 TB), $144.99 (4 TB) and $164.99 (5 TB).
Samsung to provide private 5G networks to Korea’s private and public sectors
Samsung has announced that it will be providing private 5G networks to both public and private sectors in Korea. These new private 5G networks will be available for non-telecom companies and will operate using 4.7GHz and 28GHz, these are bands that are designed for private networks only. “Private 5G networks...
SENSE75 a new mechanical keyboard designed by Drop
Drop the online store offering a wide variety of premium hardware has this week announced it has designed and manufactured its very first in-house mechanical keyboard since 2020. The new Drop SENSE75 offers a 75% keyboard layout and is available in both a prebuilt version in Nightfall (black) for $349 and Polar (e-white) for $399 or as a barebones version with the keyboard frame only, with no switches or keycaps included and is available in Nightfall (black) for $249 and Polar (e-white) for $299.
Samsung TV Plus gets rebranded
Samsung has announced that it is giving its Samsung TV Plus a new look and logo, this is the company’s free ad-supported video-on-demand service. It is also bringing a range of new content to the platform as well. The Samsung TV comes with a new logo which can be...
iPhone SE 4 could look like this, the iPhone XR
It looks like we may have some details on the new 2023 iPhone SE 4, the handset will apparently be exactly the same as the iPhone XR. According to Jon Prosser, the new iPhone SE 4 will basically be a rebranded iPhone XR, which would make a decent entry-level iPhone.
SES MAX adjustable torque electric screwdriver pen
If you use a screwdriver on a daily basis would like to invest in a next-generation smart electric screwdriver pen with 5 gear adjustable torque, 4.0kgf.cm, 70 bits, smart motion control, Bluetooth companion application, magnetic wireless charger and a handy OLED display providing details on settings and battery life. You may be interested in the SES MAX a smart electric screwdriver pen featuring a 500mAh rechargeable battery and one key operation.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0