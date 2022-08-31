ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in the USA

Samsung is launching their new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in the USA, the handset was also launched in the UK recently. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available to buy in the US the handset retails for $299.99 and it comes in one color, black. Dive deep into...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor

We recently saw the new Samsung Odyssey Ark and now Samsung is launching a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes with a 43-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and it comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung showcases latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022

Samsung has been showcasing its latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022, including its latest sustainable products, energy-efficient products, and more. The event also included Samsung’s new SmartThings Home devices and features and a range of other products from its Net Zero Home. Samsung Newsroom takes you to the...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled

Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro rugged tablet unveiled

Samsung is launching a new rugged Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung has not specified which processor, and it comes with 4GB...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display

Lenovo has this week unveiled new hardware taking the wraps off its new Glasses T1 wearable display which can be used for streaming home entertainment, gaming or simply to protect your privacy when viewing documents in public. The lightweight wearable display is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers “superb image quality” as well as featuring high-efficiency optics for extended battery life. The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Porsche Design AOC PD27S 27 inch gaming monitor

Porsche Design and AOC have joined forces to create the award-winning PD27S gaming monitor which is now available to purchase directly online from the Porsche Design website and specialist retailers priced at £430. The new monitor provides users with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels thanks to its 27-inch display which features a high pixel density of 109 ppi.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

LG OLED Flex the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen

LG has introduced its new LG OLED Flex display this week announcing that it is the world’s first bendable 42 inch OLED screen. Designed for PC, console, cloud gaming and home entertainment the LG OLED Flex can transform from a flatscreen to a spectacularly curved (900R) display, enabling users to choose from twenty levels of curvature depending on their preference.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Vivo V25e smartphone gets official

We previously saw the Vivo V25 Pro and now Vivo has added another handset to the range, the Vivo V25e smartphone. The new Vivo V25e comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Honor Pad 8 tablet gets unboxed

The Honor Pad 8 Android tablet was launched back in July and now we get to find out more details about the device. The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Honor Pad 8 tablet and its range of features. ﻿. As a reminder,...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Samsung to create the ultimate sustainable home

Samsung has revealed its plans to create the ultimate sustainable home at IFA 2022, the company revealed details about its latest home devices and more. Samsung has revealed more details about its latest energy-saving devices and its latest smart technology for home devices. Samsung Electronics revealed today at IFA 2022...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

2022 Samsung Bespoke Home products unveiled

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new range of Samsung Bespoke Home products, this includes the new Bespoke AI laundry range, the Bespoke AI Oven, and the Bespoke Infinite Line. We can expect to see these new devices at IFA 2022 in September. Samsung is launching a new...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

LG OLED Flex 42 inch bendable TV launched at IFA

LG has announced the launch of its new bendable TV at IFA 2022, the LG OLED Flex and the TV features a 42-inch display. The new LG OLED Flex comes with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also comes with HDMI 2.1 and it is G-SYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certified.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

New LaCie Mobile Drive & Secure external storage from $75

LaCie has introduced its new Mobile Drive and Mobile Drive Secure external storage solutions this week announcing that the Mobile Drive Secure is priced at $99.99 (2 TB), $144.99 (4 TB) and $164.99 (5 TB), and the LaCie Mobile Drive priced at $74.99 (1 TB), $99.99 (2 TB), $144.99 (4 TB) and $164.99 (5 TB).
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

SENSE75 a new mechanical keyboard designed by Drop

Drop the online store offering a wide variety of premium hardware has this week announced it has designed and manufactured its very first in-house mechanical keyboard since 2020. The new Drop SENSE75 offers a 75% keyboard layout and is available in both a prebuilt version in Nightfall (black) for $349 and Polar (e-white) for $399 or as a barebones version with the keyboard frame only, with no switches or keycaps included and is available in Nightfall (black) for $249 and Polar (e-white) for $299.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung TV Plus gets rebranded

Samsung has announced that it is giving its Samsung TV Plus a new look and logo, this is the company’s free ad-supported video-on-demand service. It is also bringing a range of new content to the platform as well. The Samsung TV comes with a new logo which can be...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

iPhone SE 4 could look like this, the iPhone XR

It looks like we may have some details on the new 2023 iPhone SE 4, the handset will apparently be exactly the same as the iPhone XR. According to Jon Prosser, the new iPhone SE 4 will basically be a rebranded iPhone XR, which would make a decent entry-level iPhone.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

SES MAX adjustable torque electric screwdriver pen

If you use a screwdriver on a daily basis would like to invest in a next-generation smart electric screwdriver pen with 5 gear adjustable torque, 4.0kgf.cm, 70 bits, smart motion control, Bluetooth companion application, magnetic wireless charger and a handy OLED display providing details on settings and battery life. You may be interested in the SES MAX a smart electric screwdriver pen featuring a 500mAh rechargeable battery and one key operation.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

