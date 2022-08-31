Read full article on original website
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
World's Most Advanced Attack Submarine Joins British Navy
The $1.5 billion HMS Anson is touted as offering naval stealth and striking power and is able to gather vital intelligence.
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
Trump Repeats Praise of 'Smart' Putin, Touts Xi's 'Iron Fist' Rule of China
"I got to know a lot of the foreign leaders and unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," the former president said on Saturday during a rally.
Misinformation Monitor: August 2022
Through Trump's reposts, verified accounts, and other methods, Truth Social has become an active booster of the online extremist movement
Read Everything Donald Trump Said at His First Rally After Mar-a-Lago Raid
Former President Donald Trump is expected to address President Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation" speech on Thursday night.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump Both Agree That Democracy Is Under Threat
A recent Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Americans believe democracy in the U.S. is in danger of collapse.
Kiwi Farms Owner Says Cloudflare Suspension Is 'Unclear' and 'Vague Notice'
"If there is any threat to life on the site, I have received no communication from any law enforcement," Josh "Null" Moon wrote in a statement on Telegram.
Jane Fonda Calls out Fossil Fuels, Pesticides in Cancer Announcement
"People need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer," Fonda said. "So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based."
Fact Check: Did NIH Add Ivermectin to List of COVID Treatments?
Several conservative figures online have said that the antiparasitic drug was quietly added to a list of official treatments after years of controversy.
U.S. Intel Says 9/11 Anniversary 'May Inspire Homegrown Violent Extremists'
U.S. intelligence warned foreign militant groups will use the date, along with the death of Al-Qaeda's leader, to "inspire" homegrown violent extremists.
'I Grew up Homeless and Starving, 18 Years Later I Beat the Odds'
I spent the first 11 years of my life with my mom and siblings on the streets of New York City.
