ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lord Sugar criticised for saying people should be ‘paid less’ for working at home

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPtro_0hc8z0fF00

Lord Sugar is attracting crticism for saying people should be “paid less” for working at home.

The Apprentice star and business tycoon responded to a Good Morning Britain segment about how the cost of living crisis will affect those who no longer work in an office following the pandemic.

Sugar, 75, wrote on Wednesday (31 August): “@ GMB are saying people who work from home should be paid more to keep warm as companies are saving money while the worker are away. RUBBISH.”

He continued: “They have to pay rent, heating and rates with or without a full work place. People should be paid less they are saving travel costs. [sic]”

Following his post, many called the business tycoon out for his words, and questioned his persistence in criticising those who work from home despite its benefits .

“People should be paid their worth and what their job is worth,” commenter @Crim_sol_PH said, adding: “Certainly should not be paid less because of a lack of commuting.”

@Terryoverall agreed, writing: “Sorry Alan. You are wrong on this. If they’re doing the job, performing well, delivering the required results then pay should be commensurate regardless of location.”

Another commenter, @Tru_Powell, replied: “And what about the energy consumption they have in the home. The cost of living is rising and you say people should be paid less. Are you ok mate?”

User @ow_746 added: “Absolutely not, the saved travel costs actually now go towards groceries, fuel, energy etc.”

Another questioned his managerial skills, writing: “You sound like a boss employer who looks after his staff with that attitude. Do you not understand losing a 1/4 of your wages just to fuel your home could leave people homeless as they can’t afford it whilst trying to feed and clothe their kids? It’s 2022 not 1822.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAYzF_0hc8z0fF00

It was announced last week by Ofgem that the energy price cap had risen, with the average household energy bill risingto £3,549 in October. This figure is an 80 per cent rise on the current cap of £1,971.

Ofgem has also warned that energy prices could get “significantly worse” in 2023, with one separate analyst predicting the January price cap could jump to £5,386.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'Not a cent': Millions of dollars raised for firefighters by comedian Celeste Barber during Australia's devastating 2019 bushfires has failed to reach those who need the money

Bureaucratic wrangling has prevented injured firefighters and families of the fallen from 2019's Black Summer bushfires from seeing 'a single cent' of a $10million fund raised by Aussie comedian Celeste Barber nearly three years ago. Legal and administrative processes have been blamed for the delay, as detailed at a NSW...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’

A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Sugar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Good Morning Britain#Lord Sugar#Working At Home#Commuting#Uk#Apprentice#Terryoverall#Ac
Slate

My Husband Says if I Want Help Around the House, It’s My Job to Hire Someone

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I have been arguing about housework (shocker). He and I both have decent jobs that allow us plenty of at-home time. We also have two kids who are old enough to help out around the house. The problem is that I’m the only one doing any cleaning. He will not do laundry, dishes, or anything. Once a week he takes all the garbage out to the curb, and each night after dinner he carries his plate (and only his) to the sink. That’s it.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Countryfile presenters to lace up walking boots once again for Children in Need

The presenters of Countryfile will once again lace up their walking boots and ramble across the UK with inspirational young people to raise money for BBC Children in Need.Countryfile Ramble, now in its eighth year, will see presenters Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Charlotte Smith and Margherita Taylor head off to various scenic spots across the UK on a ramble with an inspirational young person who has been supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project.Baker, 44, who has been a regular presenter on the BBC agricultural programme since 2009, will be joined by 13-year-old Saul for a ramble in...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Refugees ‘losing hope for future’ due to barriers to higher education in UK

Refugee and asylum-seeking children in the UK are “losing hope for the future” due to a lack of support to progress into higher education, a charity has warned. Refugee Education UK says students are being faced with language barriers, complex enrolment processes and a lack of awareness among colleges and universities on asylum applications, which have all led to delays in young people continuing with higher education.The charity has received a significant increase in the number of enquiries made to its education advice service for refugee and asylum-seeking young people over the last few years. Between September 2021 to August...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Struggling families forced to rely on uniform and food banks as back-to-school costs ‘prohibitive’

Struggling families are being forced to rely on uniform and food donations for back-to-school supplies amid the escalating cost of living crisis.Parents told The Independent they have had to seek help to provide the basics, while food banks have seen demand double during the summer holidays. One charity warned that the cost of sending children back to school was now “prohibitive” for many low-income families.More than 2.1 million food parcels were handed out by the Trussell Trust food bank network in the year up to spring – a 14 per cent rise on pre-pandemic levels. The Independent Food Aid...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Iceland boss forced to shelve new store openings after latest energy bill rose by £20m

The boss of supermarket giant Iceland says he has been forced to halt the opening of planned new stores after the latest energy bill for the chain rose by £20m.Richard Walker, managing director of the frozen foods retailer, has contacted No 10 with an urgent plea to prepare an immediate cost of living package for businesses as many are concerned about surviving through the winter with the extortionate energy costs.Mr Walker said his chain is “fighting to keep the lights on” after its recent energy bill more than doubled, and he is calling for an energy price cap for...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Survey of teachers on cost-of-living crisis ‘deeply disturbing’ – union

More than half of teachers have given food or clothing to their pupils as families struggle to cope with the cost of living, a survey suggests.The poll of 6,679 teachers by teachers’ union NASUWT found that teachers have also been providing referrals to foodbanks.Six in 10 teachers responding to the survey said that by the end of the last academic year more pupils were coming to school hungry, while almost seven in 10 said more of their pupils were lacking in energy and concentration.Regrettably, the Government has simply failed to recognise the depth, breadth and urgency of the financial difficulties...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Liz Truss pledges action on energy bills in first week but warns ‘not all decisions will be popular’

Liz Truss has warned she will take unpopular decisions as she pledged to act immediately on soaring energy bills if she becomes prime minister this week.An announcement on energy security and costs will be made within a week if she beats her rival to become Conservative leader, she said.Despite gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme she said that “Britain has been through worse, frankly.” But she insisted she did not underestimate the challenges her government will face. And she warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy