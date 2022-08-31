Berea College contributing to Appalachia flood relief

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — Berea College, which has close connections to areas of eastern Kentucky affected by historic flooding in July, is providing funds to help the region, the school’s president said.

The funds are expected to total more than $1 million, college President Lyle Roelofs said Tuesday.

The school will contribute to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to administer through its networks; will provide support to school systems in affected counties, up to $50,000 per system; and will make a contribution administered through the Mountain Association to help businesses in affected counties.

Several Berea students and their families were affected by the floods, which killed at least 39 people. The school said it offered to let those students return before the start of the school year, but all chose to remain and help their families.

The college is also giving employees two additional vacation days to volunteer in affected counties.