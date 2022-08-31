Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
SB Nation
Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
SB Nation
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Inner Strength
Sometimes, partway through a game, you can tell how the story's going to end. When Ben Wilmot struck late on in the first half, equalising for Stoke City after Reading had been holding onto Lucas João's opener for so long, it was one of those moments. I had that nagging feeling that this would be one of those frustrating days when, after we'd been in front, the visitors would step it up after the break and nick the points.
SB Nation
Arthur is “100% Physically” As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact
He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan. The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
SB Nation
Arsenal at Manchester United: upping the difficulty
Arsenal travel to Old Trafford today to take on an in-form Manchester United team. Erik ten Hag’s side lost their first two matches of the season, including a shock 4-0 defeat at Brentford, but have since rattled off three straight wins. The Gunners have won all five Premier League of their Premier League matches and are looking to maintain that perfect record. A win at Old Trafford would send a signal to the rest of the league that Mikel Arteta’s side are really for real.
SB Nation
Grading Each Everton Signing of the 2022 Summer Transfer Window
Before I crack on with my grades for these signings, let me briefly explain my criteria. For each transfer, I will take into account the fee, how the player improves the current squad in the short-term, and the player’s prospective impact in the long-term before giving it a grade. I will also be factoring in the club’s current circumstances. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.
SB Nation
Everton’s 2022 Deadline Day Recap | Gueye & Garner signed, Gomes & Warrington loaned
It took pretty much all day but Everton announced two new signings, one outgoing loan and that was it for their Deadline Day activity. First was Idrissa Gueye who came back to the Blues from PSG after a protracted negotiation between the two clubs and the player’s representation that has seen this transfer take over a month.
SB Nation
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
SB Nation
Official: Forest Green sign Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea
For the second time this calendar year, young striker Bryan Fiabema is joining a new team, with his season-long loan to Forest Green Rovers confirmed today. The League One outfit, who look to be in for a tough campaign back in the third tier after winning League Two last season, confirmed the move just ahead of tonight’s deadline.
SB Nation
Official: Real Valladolid sign Kenedy from Chelsea
The curtain has fallen on the always unlikely Chelsea career of Robert Kenedy Nunes do Nascimento, or just Kenedy, some seven years after first arriving from Fluminense as a precocious 19-year-old who then announced himself by bullying Luis Suárez in a friendly against Barcelona. José Mourinho liked the cut of his jib, and made him part of the first-team — his 20 appearances one of the few silver linings of the disastrous 2015-16 season that was set to follow.
SB Nation
Luke Mbete Joins Huddersfield On Loan -Official
Luke Mbete has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan. The 18-year-old defender will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign with Danny Schofield’s Championship outfit in what is the first loan move of his career. A good deal as business with Huddy has been well and he should...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
SB Nation
Official: Palermo Sign Claudio Gomes
Claudio Gomes has joined Palermo, making a permanent move to the Italian Serie B side. The French defensive midfielder, 22, joined City in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain and made his senior debut that August in our Community Shield win over Chelsea as a substitute. City have let another player go....
SB Nation
Reading vs Stoke City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to get themselves back on track this afternoon in front of the TV cameras as they face Stoke City. The Potters will be hoping to pick up their form following the appointment of Alex Neil, something that was seen as a coup by many considering he was progressing well at Sunderland before his switch to the bet365 Stadium. Despite having the ingredients to be pushing at the top end of the table in recent years though, they haven’t been able to mix them together well enough to be a genuine promotion contender.
SB Nation
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo
As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
SB Nation
Reading Had A Coherent And Sensible Summer 2022 Window
“I genuinely think there are enough free agents and loan options to enable us to be competitive… if we do our homework correctly and if you have the right contacts in the game.”. Mark Bowen’s bullish comments about Reading’s chances of being able to put together a “competitive” squad...
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby
The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2
Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.
