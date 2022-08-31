Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
SB Nation
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham Preview: A wake-up call and chance to move on
While perhaps not truly threatened by Wolves or Forest, Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at West Ham on Wednesday arguably makes it four less-than-impressive performances in a row. On paper a pair of draws in unfriendly environments and an unbeaten record through five matches is a positive, but the feeling from the actual play is much different.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SB Nation
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Inner Strength
Sometimes, partway through a game, you can tell how the story's going to end. When Ben Wilmot struck late on in the first half, equalising for Stoke City after Reading had been holding onto Lucas João's opener for so long, it was one of those moments. I had that nagging feeling that this would be one of those frustrating days when, after we'd been in front, the visitors would step it up after the break and nick the points.
SB Nation
Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a familiar foe in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Aston Villa. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 3 September 2022, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Simon Hooper.
SB Nation
Arsenal at Manchester United: upping the difficulty
Arsenal travel to Old Trafford today to take on an in-form Manchester United team. Erik ten Hag’s side lost their first two matches of the season, including a shock 4-0 defeat at Brentford, but have since rattled off three straight wins. The Gunners have won all five Premier League of their Premier League matches and are looking to maintain that perfect record. A win at Old Trafford would send a signal to the rest of the league that Mikel Arteta’s side are really for real.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Reading vs Stoke City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to get themselves back on track this afternoon in front of the TV cameras as they face Stoke City. The Potters will be hoping to pick up their form following the appointment of Alex Neil, something that was seen as a coup by many considering he was progressing well at Sunderland before his switch to the bet365 Stadium. Despite having the ingredients to be pushing at the top end of the table in recent years though, they haven’t been able to mix them together well enough to be a genuine promotion contender.
SB Nation
Everton’s 2022 Deadline Day Recap | Gueye & Garner signed, Gomes & Warrington loaned
It took pretty much all day but Everton announced two new signings, one outgoing loan and that was it for their Deadline Day activity. First was Idrissa Gueye who came back to the Blues from PSG after a protracted negotiation between the two clubs and the player’s representation that has seen this transfer take over a month.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
SB Nation
On This Day (4 September 1984): Spurs lose the plot as Sunderland win the points
Ask a Sunderland fan about when the Lads played against Tottenham Hotspur in 1984-85 and they will most likely tell you about the two sides’ Milk Cup replay in which an inspired Chris Turner helped bring a dramatic victory en route to the final. The teams had already played out a notable fixture in the league by that point however, when despite an early season injury crisis Len Ashurst’s men scrapped their way to an impressive win.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
SB Nation
Match Report: Dominant City Share the Spoils with Villa
Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa will count themselves lucky to grab a point from the match against Manchester City at Villa Park. The visitors looked every bit the title favourites, apart from their inability to finish in the final third. City dominated the ball but, to their credit, Villa were able to keep the game in the balance and found an equaliser against the run of play.
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby
The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
SB Nation
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace - Match Report: Blind punishment
There is this thing called technology. No, I’m talking about the latest laptop or screen-folding mobile phone to hit the market. I’m not talking about the development of systems crafted to showcase stock value changes in the middle of Times Square. Of course, I’m far from using this paragraph to talk about the creation of platforms such as your drug-aking Instagram and TikTok. That’s too much, folks.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A true test of Arsenal’s mettle commences on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford, as an improving Manchester United side welcomes the Gunners to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Leicester City on Thursday evening, while the Gunners...
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Up: Duo Set for Debuts?
There we have it. The transfer window is shut and we can finally be sure who will be available to Frank Lampard for the next 12 games at least. And the next dozen games are vital. Everton have picked up just two points from the opening four games – with a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Arsenal, a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton and then Manchester United, following our next fixture… the dreaded Merseyside Derby.
SB Nation
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
Comments / 0