Elizabeth City, NC

Column: We've got the leadership, tools to be the best

By By Hezekiah Brown Columnist
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

As most of you know, one takes a risk in saying something good about something good because some people thrive on negativity and conflict. I thought long and hard about writing about the good things that are happening in this incredible Pasquotank County-Elizabeth City area, knowing that it will be challenged.

Any threat to acknowledging that something good is happening is a threat to the naysayers’ existence. I have taken all of that into consideration and understand that there are three sides to every story: right, wrong and the facts. Keeping in mind that no one is perfect and there is always room for improvement, I will only report the facts from my perspective.

I am thrilled and excited about our county and city! The great writer on leadership, John Maxwell, wrote “Everything rises and falls in leadership.” It is my belief that we are blessed with competent strong, innovative and creative leadership in key positions in our city and county.

We have strong leadership in County Manager Sparty Hammett, recently elected Mayor Kirk Rivers, Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon, College of The Albemarle President Dr. Jack Bagwell, Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Dr. Phil Jackson, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Parker, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Capt. William “Chip” Lewin, Base Elizabeth City Cdr. Brook Sherman; River City Community Development Corp. President/CEO Dr. Lenora Jarvis Mackey; Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce President Anya Davis; Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant, Food Bank of the Albemarle Executive Director Liz Reasoner, and many others.

These leaders are unique in their own ways, and all bring different and universal expertise to the table. What impressed me the most — and which serves as an asset to our community — is the fact that they are not competing with one other. They are collaborating, communicating and utilizing their skills and influence to focus on making our county and city the best in the nation. “We can do it!” is their mantra.

Just think, we have a wealth of universal experience and expertise in the above-mentioned leaders who are assembled to assist our community of approximately 40,000 residents. And check this out:

• Money Magazine ranked Elizabeth City among the best places to live on the East Coast.

• RetiredNC.com named Elizabeth City a certified retirement community, a status that recognizes the city as an active and inviting community for retirees.

• The Harbor of Hospitality’s revitalized downtown consists of unique shops, coffee houses, art galleries, and restaurants offering everything from southern cooking to sushi.

• Sentara Albemarle Medical Center recently broke ground on a $200 million state-of-the-art hospital and medical campus.

• Visitor spending in Pasquotank County increased in 2021 by $26 million from the previous year, rising to $82.4 million, good enough for the 28th-highest increase in the state.

• The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce consists of more than 5,000 members.

• ECSU recently was named the #1 HBCU for economic returns.

• College of The Albemarle Medical Laboratory Technology’s program was recently awarded accreditation for 10 years by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Science.

• Mid-Atlantic Christian University and COA executed a bilateral articulation agreement which will provide graduates from COA an associate in arts and associate in science degree in teacher preparation.

In essence, there are numerous “good things” happening that obviously go unnoticed. Therefore, I feel it is appropriate to report these facts instead of thriving on doom and gloom. We have an enormous number of individuals who volunteer every day to help others who are less fortunate.

Downtown Elizabeth City and the surrounding community are booming. Investors are willing to invest in our community. Now is the time for all of us to unite and work together to assist in this noble endeavor making our county and city the best in the USA. We are small and smart enough to accomplish this mission through the art of positive thinking.

However, we need more people reaching out and touching somebody’s hand to help make this a better world.

Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City, NC
