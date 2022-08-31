ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are drawing battle lines on which is better so far: ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘The Rings of Power’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has just landed, but already the internet is going nuts with comparisons with House of the Dragon. Both have released just two episodes so far and are set to be multi-season epics, but the first impressions of each have got fans already deliberating on which is the best show. Yes, after just two episodes.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#House#Flick3d#Africanrain#Shepard Wrex14
wegotthiscovered.com

Who are the veiled people assisting Galadriel on the ship? ‘The Rings of Power’ explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering on Prime Video last night came an overzealous return to Middle-earth, a reunion that is full of new worldbuilding, découpage, and even aesthetic inventions that try to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional universe back to life with as much seamless grace as Hollywood can muster.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Morgoth? Sauron’s master in ‘The Rings of Power’, explained

Content warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the world of Middle-earth, with it grounding out the universe with a new cast of characters. But there are a few legacy characters returning, and many big names from Middle-earth lore.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s in King Durin’s box in ‘The Rings of Power?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season 1, episode 2, “Adrift.“. In episode two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Durin III‘s treasure chest is opened and something from within it glows, but what could it be? The perspective doesn’t allow the audience to see what the box contains, but there are some clues as to its contents.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’: Are Harfoots and Hobbits the same thing?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the cinematic explorations of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-earth. Oozing with detail and lore, the Amazon Prime Video features several new creatures and races and among those are the Harfoots. The new series prominently stars a village...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ wins back its crown as the most watched show on Netflix

The Sandman has been a monster success for Netflix, blasting past all expectations and industry predictions. Now, a month after its 5 August premiere, Neil Gaiman’s fantasy/horror cult classic is once again back on top of the Netflix charts, having dethroned Australian mystery drama Echoes. The news comes via...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Racist reactions to ‘Rings of Power’ casting reveal ugly side of Tolkien fandom

The social equality movements of the past decade have done a pretty good job of showing how important it is to highlight diversity in film and TV. Many modern TV shows (The Sandman, Dr. Who, Stranger Things) are stringent about diversity and make sure to have characters that are as racially diverse as the real world. The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power follows a similar trend and some viewers have spoken up with some ugly sentiments on social media.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie

James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ is already getting review-bombed for ‘identity politics’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has now premiered on Amazon Prime, with the first two episodes giving us an excellent indication as to what this story will be about and the broad direction it’s going. We’ll reserve our full judgment until after the first season has wrapped up, but so far we agree with the critics that this is a sumptuous and elegant show that feels broadly in line with Tolkien’s original stories and themes.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ impresses with a massive world and an equally massive story

When Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was first announced, I was apprehensive about diving into another chapter of Monolith Soft’s franchise solely because of the time it would take to finish. This franchise has delivered epic JRPG stories time and again, and while the games are always a joy to play, the prospect of sinking another 100 to 150 hours of my life into the next chapter was daunting. Now, after weeks of exploring this massive game world — and equally massive, complex story — I can say that I’m glad I took the leap, as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may very well be the best of the series.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Chaos erupts as film fans jump to the defense of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

There are some cans of worms you should simply never open, no matter if you’ve done the most rigorous risk assessment, no matter if you’ve conclusively balanced the gains and losses in a way that at least breaks even for you; there are just some threads in the universe that hold nothing but cosmic anarchy if tugged at.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy