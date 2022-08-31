‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy ascends the streaming charts as fans get hyped for ‘The Rings of Power’

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ producer reveals just how many VFX shots were used to recreate Middle-earth
Fans are showing excitement as they’re all about to revisit Middle-earth once again, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the horizon. At the same time, they’re curious to see how Amazon would pull it off as The Lord of the Rings franchise has one of the most well-detailed and designed landscapes ever seen on screen.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are the female dwarves in ‘The Rings of Power’ beardless?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has only been streaming for less than a day and already controversy has reared its ugly head. But it’s not (in this case anyway) a matter regarding the volumes of arcane lore that author J.R.R. Tolkien generated while creating the mythical realm of Middle-earth. This issue is almost entirely cosmetic. Namely, why the heck don’t dwarf ladies have beards?
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Who are the veiled people assisting Galadriel on the ship? ‘The Rings of Power’ explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering on Prime Video last night came an overzealous return to Middle-earth, a reunion that is full of new worldbuilding, découpage, and even aesthetic inventions that try to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional universe back to life with as much seamless grace as Hollywood can muster.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who fell from the sky in the first ‘Rings of Power’ episode?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. J.R.R. Tolkien always believed in telling his stories in a way that would leave audiences with questions and mysteries worth pondering over, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has taken a page out of the legendary author’s book in its ambitious five-season narrative.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’: Are Harfoots and Hobbits the same thing?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the cinematic explorations of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-earth. Oozing with detail and lore, the Amazon Prime Video features several new creatures and races and among those are the Harfoots. The new series prominently stars a village...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’: What is the significance of Galadriel’s dagger?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One thing that makes The Lord of the Rings franchise is not just the story of its characters, but also the stories of the items and weapons they possess. An iconic backstory that we knew before the series started was the power of the One Ring and the former ring-bearers who possessed it. And now, with the new series now streaming on Amazon, we are introduced to new items that will play a role in this story’s new adventure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ EP insists the series isn’t a ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel, despite appearances
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power executive producer Lindsey Weber says he doesn’t consider the series a prequel. In a report from Deadline, Weber clarified his thoughts on the Hero Nation Podcast about the intention of the highly anticipated Prime Video series. “The first thing I...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Morgoth? Sauron’s master in ‘The Rings of Power’, explained
Content warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the world of Middle-earth, with it grounding out the universe with a new cast of characters. But there are a few legacy characters returning, and many big names from Middle-earth lore.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ up to now?
Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy remains one of the most beloved film adaptations of all time. Among their fans, at least, the trio of films marks one of the high points in fantasy storytelling, and directorial decisions made within the films continue to inspire fantasy more than 20 years after the first flick was released. The cast that brought these magnificent films to life likewise persist as forever favorites, bringing their talent to a swathe of diverse genres in the years after their sometimes career-making roles landed on the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Do you need to watch ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies to understand ‘The Rings of Power?’
Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power is set to kick the world of Middle-earth back into the public consciousness, with a reported $750 million spent on the series. Set hundreds of years prior to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series builds out the world. But...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best memes and reactions to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premiere
Content warning: this article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and the fandom is enjoying the big return to Middle-earth with countless memes. The new Amazon Prime Video exclusive dropped its first...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ wins back its crown as the most watched show on Netflix
The Sandman has been a monster success for Netflix, blasting past all expectations and industry predictions. Now, a month after its 5 August premiere, Neil Gaiman’s fantasy/horror cult classic is once again back on top of the Netflix charts, having dethroned Australian mystery drama Echoes. The news comes via...
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious horror remake that fans hate more than ‘The Mummy’ claws its way to streaming success
Before the masterclass in how not to launch your own shared universe that was 2017’s The Mummy, before even the anemic Dracula Untold (2014), Universal attempted to reheat another of their classic horror properties with 2010’s The Wolfman. And, yes, naturally it was a total stinker. That said, the little-remembered reboot is killing it on streaming right now, having hiked 21 places up the global Netflix charts today, according to Flix Patrol.
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch all the ‘Good Witch’ movies in order
Good Witch is one of Hallmark’s most popular franchises. Since it first hit screens in 2008, it has spawned a massive franchise, featuring seven movies, a TV series, and a series of spin-offs. But in what order should you watch this gigantic franchise?. If you want to inject some...
Comments / 0