Rep. Pramila Jayapal benefited from extra security after voting against protection for SCOTUS justices: report

By Andrea Vacchiano
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
4d ago

Omg nobody cares. She going to do whatsoever she wants to do because she is a typical american politician. She got elected by the famously corrupt american voting pratice. So if americans don’t care who runs thier country why should anybody else?

Larry Sabin
4d ago

So, who paid for it? And, why does she get armed guards while disarming law abiding citizens?

