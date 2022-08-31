ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s All-Purpose ‘Matsuhisa Dressing’ Adds Zing to Any Protein, From Fish to Meat to Tofu

By Christina Nunn
 4 days ago

The world of celebrity chefs is truly fascinating, offering pop culture fans a glimpse into the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Few celebrity hotspots are more high-profile than Nobu, the luxury restaurant chain that has become a favorite hangout of stars such as the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Over the years, Nobu has expanded to include locations in several major cities, from New York to Los Angeles. And though many fans might not get the chance to visit their favorite restaurant regularly, they can re-create celebrity recipes at home, including chef/restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature “Matsuhisa dressing.”

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has built a culinary empire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmkBp_0hc8r1pe00
Nobu Matsuhisa at Nobu Miami Beach in 2014 | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Born in 1949, Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa is an icon in the culinary world. Raised in Japan, he began traveling the globe after graduating from high school. During his journeys, he developed an appreciation for Peruvian cuisine and deepened his understanding of how good food shapes cultures.

In Peru, Matsuhisa opened his first sushi bar. It was also in Peru where he developed his signature style, the fusion of Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients, according to Food & Wine .

After moving to Los Angeles in the ’80s, Matsuhisa became inspired again and opened his first stateside eatery in California in 1987. His restaurant empire expanded over the years, eventually encompassing dozens of locations. Matsuhisa’s fusion style has become famous, and one of his signature dishes — yellowtail with jalapeño and sashimi salad — is a celebrity favorite .

Fans can re-create Matsuhisa dressing at home

Although the yellowtail with jalapeño and sashimi salad is exclusive to Nobu restaurants, fans can easily replicate the salad dressing at home with several simple ingredients.

Savory and simple, “Matsuhisa dressing” is the perfect accompaniment to any protein-based meal, from fish and beef to tofu or chicken. According to the Nobu website, the sauce requires only onion, soy sauce, rice vinegar, water, sugar, sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, powdered mustard, grapeseed oil, and sesame oil.

After combining the ingredients except for the oils, stir the mixture until the salt and sugar have dissolved. Then add the oils, stir well, and pour the dressing into a serving dish so you can easily ladle it over the protein of your choice for individual servings. Making Matsuhisa dressing is the perfect way to enjoy a taste of Nobu without ever leaving home.

How did Robert De Niro help Chef Nobu Matsuhisa become a culinary superstar?

Nobu Matsuhisa is a certified culinary superstar, and his fame can be partly attributed to an encounter with a Hollywood legend decades ago. According to Inc. , after the chef opened his first LA restaurant in 1987, his reputation began to develop, but it wasn’t until movie star Robert De Niro ate at the restaurant that Matsuhisa got some deep-pocketed assistance.

“He liked my food and invited me to come to New York to open a restaurant,” the celebrity chef later recalled.

But Matsuhisa said he wasn’t ready just yet. Four years passed before the chef took De Niro up on his offer, and the new business partners debuted Nobu New York in 1994. It quickly became a celebrity hotspot, leading the team to open an adjoining restaurant, Nobu Next Door.

De Niro has since worked with Matsuhisa on several other hospitality ventures. These days, with dozens of Nobu locations worldwide, De Niro’s initial interest appears remarkably well-placed.

RELATED: Inside Nobu Matsuhisa’s $200 Million Net Worth: How Robert De Niro Helped the Chef Reach World Renown

