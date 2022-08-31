Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northwestern Rhea County in east Tennessee * Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/. * At 932 AM CDT /1032 AM EDT/, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Reported SR-30 near Pikeville unpassable. Water on highway 127 towards Crossville. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Spring City, Melvine, Mount Crest, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama South Central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama Northeastern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1132 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in northeast Marshall, southwestern DeKalb, and south central Jackson counties. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Albertville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Rainsville, Sylvania, Fyffe, Hollywood, Powell, Geraldine, Section, Dutton, Langston, Lakeview, Chigger Hill, Hopewell, Whiton, Painter, Lake Guntersville St Park, Columbus City and Hustleville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Chattooga by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chattooga FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR SUMMERVILLE, LYERLY, AND JAMES H FLOYD STATE PARK The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Western Chattooga County in northwestern Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 1248 PM EDT, showers and thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 8 to 12 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Summerville, Lyerly, and James H Floyd State Park. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, Berryton, James H. Floyd State Park, Cloudland and Chattoogaville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
