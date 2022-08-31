Effective: 2022-09-04 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chattooga FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR SUMMERVILLE, LYERLY, AND JAMES H FLOYD STATE PARK The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Western Chattooga County in northwestern Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 1248 PM EDT, showers and thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 8 to 12 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Summerville, Lyerly, and James H Floyd State Park. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, Berryton, James H. Floyd State Park, Cloudland and Chattoogaville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO