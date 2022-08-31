Effective: 2022-09-04 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Henderson County in western North Carolina Southern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Northwestern Greenville County in upstate South Carolina Pickens County in upstate South Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1137 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated repeated heavy rain showers and embedded thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past six hours. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in an hour, and additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be possible through mid-afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Easley, Clemson, Brevard, Pickens, West Greenville, Berea, Welcome, Travelers Rest, Central, Liberty, Slater-Marietta, Norris, Six Mile, Rosman, Table Rock State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Jones Gap State Park, Keowee Toxaway State Park and Dupont State Forest. Flooding is most likely along Weaver Creek, Burgess Creek, Slicking Creek, the South Saluda River, Carrick Creek, the Oolenoy River, and Matthews Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

