ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ cites efforts to obstruct probe of documents at Trump estate

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42O0EW_0hc8peuC00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday that “government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in an apparent effort to obstruct the investigation into classified documents found at the property, The Associated Press is reporting.

In the filing made public late Tuesday, the department said the FBI seized 33 boxes when a search warrant was executed Aug. 8 at Trump’s Florida home. After reviewing the items, investigators determined that 13 boxes included more than 100 “unique documents with classification markings,” the filing said.

DOJ cites efforts to obstruct probe of documents at Trump estate by National Content Desk on Scribd

The department added that three of the classified documents “were not located in boxes, but rather were located in the desks in the ‘45 Office,’” according to the filing.

“Certain of the documents had colored cover sheets indicating their classification status,” the filing continued, pointing to a redacted photo of some “documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container in the ‘45 Office.’” The image featured some documents marked “TOP SECRET//SCI,” as well as one labeled “SECRET//SCI,” according to the AP.

The department noted that the number of classified documents recovered during the search was “more than twice the amount” Trump’s attorneys provided in June following a grand jury subpoena, according to the filing. On June 3, the former president’s counsel indicated “that all the records that had come from the White House were stored in one location – a storage room,” the filing said. Trump’s legal team “further represented that there were no other records stored in any private office space or other location at the Premises and that all available boxes were searched,” the department said.

The evidence seized Aug. 8, however, included additional classified documents found in the storage room and in Trump’s office, the filing said.

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the ‘diligent search’ that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” the department said.

Trump appeared to address the investigation in a social media post Wednesday morning.

“Congratulations to the many FBI & DOJ Whistleblowers who have flooded the offices of our Senators & Congressmen/women with really bad things to say about what is going on,” he wrote shortly before 8 a.m. “This is the time, after many years of lawbreaking & unfairness, to clean things up. All things for a reason. DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!”

Trump’s lawyers will have until Wednesday night to file a response to the government. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. In a preliminary order filed Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said she is inclined to appoint a special master.

Attorneys for Trump last week asked a judge to appoint a special master to review the items taken from Mar-a-Lago during a search earlier this month in which government officials sought confidential documents and other items from the former president’s Florida estate.

“According to the Government, the agents seized documents, privileged and/or potentially privileged materials, and other items – including photos, handwritten notes, and even President Trump’s passports – that were outside the lawful reach of an already overbroad warrant,” attorneys said in a complaint. They characterized the government’s search as “unprecedented and unnecessary.”

Trump’s attorneys asked a judge to appoint a special master “To Protect (Trump’s) Constitutional Rights.” They accused the government of violating the former president’s right to be protected against unreasonable searches and seizures, and questioned whether the search was politically motivated, noting that it happened “a mere 90 days before the 2022 midterm elections” to “the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary and in the 2024 General Election, should he decide to run.”

“(Trump) submits that the appointment of a Special Master is the only appropriate action and, for it to have any meaning at all, a protective order should issue ordering the United States to cease review of the seized materials immediately,” attorneys said in the complaint.

In Tuesday’s filing, the Justice Department argued that “the appointment of a special master would be unnecessary and would interfere with legitimate government interests.”

“The government’s privilege review team has already identified any materials potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, and the government’s investigative team has already reviewed all of the materials that were not segregated by the privilege review team,” the filing read. “Appointment of a special master to review potential privilege claims in either category is therefore unnecessary.”

On Monday, government officials said in a court filing that a team of law enforcement officials separate from those who searched most of Mar-a-Lago, dubbed the “Privilege Review Team,” had completed a review of seized documents and found “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.” Under a process outlined in a redacted affidavit unsealed last week, the documents are next set to be reviewed by an attorney to determine next steps.

In the affidavit, authorities said they had reason to believe that sensitive documents containing information concerning the national defense were being improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago. The search on Aug. 8 came months after the National Archives and Records Administration received 15 boxes of documents that had been kept at Trump’s estate – 14 of which contained confidential records, officials said.

In total, authorities said they found 184 documents bearing classification markings, 25 of which had been marked as top secret as they “could reasonably result in exceptionally grave damage to the national security,” according to the affidavit.

In the former president’s request for a special master, Trump’s attorneys said that Trump got a grand jury subpoena seeking classified documents in May. One month later, he invited the FBI to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve more documents and officials inspected a storage room at their request. Officials subsequently asked the former president to secure the storage room, which he did by directing his staff to put a second lock on the door, according to court records.

In social media posts, Trump has reiterated that he believes his Fourth Amendment rights were violated. On Saturday, he called the search of Mar-a-Lago an “unprecedented, unnecessary, and unannounced FBI/DOJ Raid (Break-In!) of my home.”

“This assault was done for political purposes just prior to the Midterm Elections (and 2024, of course!),” he wrote. “It is a disgrace to our now Third World Nation!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
960 The Ref

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says

Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#The Associated Press#National Content Desk#The Justice Dept
960 The Ref

Hamas executes 5 Gazans charged with murder, aiding Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas authorities Sunday executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel. The Interior Ministry said the executions meant “to achieve public deterrence and security,” but rights groups in the past have questioned fair-trial standards in the military and civilian courts of the Islamic militant group.
MIDDLE EAST
960 The Ref

Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi "every single thing available" to address the water crisis that has gripped the state's capital and called on the governor to fix the problems. “We’ve offered every single thing available to Mississippi. The governor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
960 The Ref

Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli military body on Sunday released a list of rules and restriction for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory. COGAT, the Israeli body in...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
960 The Ref

Jan. 6 panel asks former Speaker Gingrich for information

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about his communications with senior advisers to then-President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep....
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mykolaiv and its surrounding region have been hit daily for weeks in the conflict. On Saturday, a child was killed...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while responding to a large group of people crossing the river following days of heavy rains that had resulted in particularly swift currents. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement.
EAGLE PASS, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy