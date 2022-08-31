Read full article on original website
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoosiers will be taxed hundreds of dollars on student loan forgiveness
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration's announcement of a forgiveness plan last month. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email to the Associated Press Tuesday that residents are required to list their...
Central Indiana nonprofit working to increase mental health resources in minority communities
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a new push from an Indianapolis nonprofit aimed at getting more mental health resources to minority communities across Marion County. The nonprofit ASPIN (Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana) was awarded a $100,000 grant that will be used to select and train 25 people to become certified community health workers.
Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
Indiana farmers' plea to US senators: Pass immigration reform to stabilize farm costs, lower food prices
PLYMOUTH, Indiana — If you buy a gallon a milk at an Indiana Walmart, it likely comes from a cow at Homestead Dairy. The farm, located two hours north of Indianapolis, is home to about 5,000 dairy cows – and every one of them needs to be milked three times a day. That requires dozens of employees, but finding folks to work on dairy farms has not been easy.
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
'It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse': Indiana families pick up the pieces after storm
MANVILLE, Ind. — Cleanup efforts began in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday after recent flooding. Daniel and Lacy Christman said they still can’t believe everything they’ve lost. “You’re kind of mad you lost your stuff, but then you go a mile up the road and see what your...
Doc: Physicians considering leaving Indiana over impending abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban goes into effect in two weeks. The ban has some medical professionals and Hoosiers talking about leaving the state. It started with a text message from one doctor to another asking for "trauma surgery coverage" in October and December. "This person responded, 'No, and...
Former Indiana officer pleads guilty to beating prisoner
HAMMOND, Ind. — A former northern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to beating a prisoner who was handcuffed to a chair. Former Elkhart Police Department Officer Corey Newland entered the plea in U.S. District Court last week as part of a plea agreement under which he would be sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Georgia family asks strangers to send 8-year-old boy birthday cards after no one comes to party
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you're only 8 years old, it's nice to have reminders that you matter. That's what one Georgia family is try do for their son. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one has showed up. This year, his family is asking people from across the nation to step up.
American Diabetes Association to host in-person 2022 Indiana Step Out Walk
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Diabetes Association will hold its 2022 Indiana Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes in person. The event is free and open to the public, and there will be something fun for everyone at this family-friendly event:. Kids Zone featuring a bounce house, face painting, balloon...
Home-based food vendors reach more customers, thanks to change in Indiana law
INDIANAPOLIS — Food vendors who work from home are now reaching more customers. It's thanks to the cottage food law that took effect in July, allowing most items to be sold online. One local entrepreneur said the new rules have impacted her business. Damaris Contreras loves to bake. "It's...
Rescue working to find forever homes for Great Pyrenees in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We know dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Finding homes for some of the largest is the goal of a dog rescue here in Indiana: Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue. The Great Pyrenees, also known as the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, is a powerful working dog that can grow to be well over 100 pounds.
Rokita says he's investigating how some firms invest state's pension funds
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general says profits should be the only thing considered when the state invests money for its pension funds. Todd Rokita said his office is now investigating some big investment advisors for not doing that. Rokita is upset about something called ESG, which stands for "environmental,...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Storms will continue to impact Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front stalling across Indiana tomorrow will bring more rain and thunderstorms. You can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning, especially for those along and south of the front. There will be breaks from the rain, but spotty storms are likely to develop throughout the...
Bushka throws 4 TDs in Butler rally over St. Thomas (Fla)
INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bushka threw for four scores in the second half and Butler rallied to beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (Florida) 31-26 in the debut of first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Uremovich on Saturday. Bushka threw touchdowns of 21, 63, 3 and 8 yards to Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Adams, Cameron...
