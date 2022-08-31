ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Hoosiers will be taxed hundreds of dollars on student loan forgiveness

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration's announcement of a forgiveness plan last month. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email to the Associated Press Tuesday that residents are required to list their...
WTHR

Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
WTHR

Indiana farmers' plea to US senators: Pass immigration reform to stabilize farm costs, lower food prices

PLYMOUTH, Indiana — If you buy a gallon a milk at an Indiana Walmart, it likely comes from a cow at Homestead Dairy. The farm, located two hours north of Indianapolis, is home to about 5,000 dairy cows – and every one of them needs to be milked three times a day. That requires dozens of employees, but finding folks to work on dairy farms has not been easy.
WTHR

Former Indiana officer pleads guilty to beating prisoner

HAMMOND, Ind. — A former northern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to beating a prisoner who was handcuffed to a chair. Former Elkhart Police Department Officer Corey Newland entered the plea in U.S. District Court last week as part of a plea agreement under which he would be sentenced to 15 months in prison.
WTHR

Bushka throws 4 TDs in Butler rally over St. Thomas (Fla)

INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bushka threw for four scores in the second half and Butler rallied to beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (Florida) 31-26 in the debut of first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Uremovich on Saturday. Bushka threw touchdowns of 21, 63, 3 and 8 yards to Jeremy Johnson, Tyler Adams, Cameron...
WTHR

