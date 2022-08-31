Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Caldwell Volleyball 3 Hopkins Central 0
Caldwell County picked up a 7th District victory on the volleyball court Thursday night, sweeping three sets from Hopkins County Central. The Lady Tigers rolled 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 in action at the Caldwell County Middle School gym. YSE was also there and has photos of the Lady Tigers and the...
Henderson Runs Past Christian County 43-14 (w/PHOTOS)
In a Friday night battle of the Colonels, Henderson County jumped on Christian County early to build a big halftime lead and cruised through an abbreviated 2nd half on the way to a 43-14 victory at the Stadium of Champions. Just as they did a week ago in a loss...
Trigg Golfers Top Caldwell 3.5 to 2.5 in Match Play
Caldwell County and Trigg County squared off in a rare match-play high school golf competition Thursday at Princeton Golf Club. The visiting Wildcats edged the Tigers 3.5 points to 2.5 points in a close match. Here are the individual match results:. Hunter Reynolds (Trigg) defeated Austin Crick 2 up. Collin...
Henderson Halts Hoptown Boys’ Winning Run 5-0
After winning three straight and four of their last five to nose above .500 for the first time this season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team saw that run come to an end on Thursday at the hands of visiting Henderson County. Hoptown drops its fifth match in a row...
Trigg Girls Rout Webster for Spot in 2A Section 1 Final (w/PHOTOS)
The high-scoring Trigg County girls’ soccer team earned its first shutout victory of the season on Thursday, drilling Webster County 9-0 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 semifinals at Hopkins County Central. The Lady Wildcats move to 7-1 with their seventh straight win and earn a spot in Saturday’s...
Hoptown Girls Shut Out by Visiting Henderson
The Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team failed to find the back of the net for the fifth time this season on Thursday, falling 7-0 to defending 2nd-Region champions Henderson County at the Stadium of Champions. The goal-shy Lady Tigers slip to 1-6-1 ahead of a matchup with Muhlenberg County on...
Caldwell’s Girls Shut Out Todd Central 6-0, Now 6-2-1
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team is 4-0 all-time against Todd County Central after blanking the Lady Rebels 6-0 Thursday night at Butler Stadium. Tallie Branch and Mariah Merritt each had two goals as Caldwell’s girls improved to 6-2-1 on the season. Branch had two goals in the...
Lady Blazers Sweep Hoptown in District Battle
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are now on a bit of a roll. The Lady Blazers picked up their tenth straight win Thursday night, rolling past Hopkinsville in straight sets in an 8th District battle. The Lady Blazers opened quick, taking the first set 25-7. The second set saw...
Lady Warriors Stay Unbeaten in KCAA Play
The Heritage Christian Academy Lady Warriors continue to look like the team to beat in the race for the KCAA state volleyball championship. The Lady Warriors stayed unbeaten in KCAA competition Thursday night with a straight set win over Grace Christian Academy, of Owensboro. The Lady Warriors had no trouble...
Hunt and Engler Tie for Medalist at Western Hills
It came right down to the wire Thursday afternoon at Western Hills. The Logan County Cougars edged out the Christian County Colonels 170-174 in a match involving golfers from Christian County, Logan County, University Heights, and Russellville. The Blazers finished third with a team score of 196. Individually, Landon Hunt...
Lady Colonels Pick Up First Win By Sweeping Fort Campbell
The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up their first win of the volleyball season Thursday night and in doing so picked up a solid 8th District win. The Lady Colonels took control of their match against Fort Campbell early and never took their foot off the gas pedal as they swept past the Lady Falcons in Colonel Gym.
Lyon Golfers Top Livingston at The Cullan
Lyon County’s golfers defeated Livingston Central in action at The Cullan at Mineral Mound on Thursday. The Lyons shot a team score of 184 to top the Cardinals by five shots. Lyon’s Travis Perry was medalist with a 37.
Conlee Lindsey Picks Up Another Win at Western Hills
Another day, another good round for University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey Thursday afternoon. Lindsey blazed through nine holes at Western Hills, shooting a 35 to take medalist honors in a match with golfers from UHA, Christian County, and Logan County. Logan County’s Abby Forbes finished second with a round of...
