Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd's golden boy is scoring again & smiling again
From Old Trafford - There's so many takeaways to reflect on from Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford, it's hard to know where to
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Twitter reacts as Rashford stars in Red Devils victory
Manchester United and Arsenal met on Sunday with a lot on the line for both Premier League sides. The Gunners won their opening five games and were beginning to
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
Thomas Tuchel explains what Chelsea can expect from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel explains what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will bring to Chelsea.
Premier League & PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions
The Premier League is to review controversial VAR decisions that denied West Ham & Newcastle goals.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Player ratings as Bailey equaliser punishes Cityzens
A second half equaliser from Aston Villa through Leon Bailey condemned Man City to a second successive draw away from home in the Premier League.
Wolves give trial to Diego Costa amid striker crisis
Wolves will give free agent striker Diego Costa a trial amid their injury crisis up front. Sasa Kalajdzic has an ACL injury while Raul Jimenez continues to struggle for fitness.
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Player ratings as Spurs return to winning ways
Player ratings from Tottenham's 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis: Player ratings as Vinicius & Rodrygo secure impressive win
Match report & player ratings from Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis in La Liga.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea expected more from Billy Gilmour
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he "expected more" from Billy Gilmour after he departed the club in a £9m deal to Brighton.
Hector Bellerin pens farewell message to Arsenal after sealing Barcelona return
Hector Bellerin bids farewell to Arsenal after returning to Barcelona.
Everton sign Man Utd youngster James Garner on permanent deal
James Garner has completed a £15m permanent transfer from Manchester United to Everton.
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Rashford double sinks Gunners
A double from Marcus Rashford powered Man Utd to a fourth successive victory as they edged Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
