Mesa, AZ

azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
themesatribune.com

Interfaith group united by faith, tears, blood

Bloodshed united the nation as it mourned the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Pennsylvania and on the Pentagon. On Sept. 9, leaders of the Interfaith 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive hope to unite people again. The blood drive will bring together the Ahmadiyya...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

45 BEST Things To Do in Scottsdale, Arizona (Fun and Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottdale is a bustling metropolitan area nestled in the suburbs of Phoenix. Vibrant arts, culture, entertainment, dining, and nightlife can be found across the gorgeous Old Town. The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Self-described QC ‘weirdo’ plants churches

By his own admission, 51-year Ben Cloud is more than a little bit odd. “I am absolutely a crackpot weirdo,” he said. Cloud, with his salt and pepper goatee, t-shirt and ball cap, runs a place called The Third Cup coffee shop in Queen Creek across the blacktop parking lot from Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
KTAR News

OdySea Aquarium resumes shark, sloth, penguin, stingray experiences

PHOENIX – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is resuming animal experiences featuring sharks, sloths, penguins and stingrays. “We are so happy to bring back our popular animal encounters and tours, giving guests a unique, small-group setting where they can get up-close and learn about their favorite animals,” OdySea Aquarium President Greg Charbeneau said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

