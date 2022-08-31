ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

NFL's Antonio Hamilton Suffers Severe Burns In Cooking Accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton suffered second degree burns all over his lower body ... in what he described as "literally a freak accident" in a kitchen. According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the 29-year-old football player was cooking a meal recently ... when he accidentally spilled hot oil all over himself.
