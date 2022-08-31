ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals’ O-line will be under heavy scrutiny against Steelers in Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals’ starting front five will have the most to prove in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. How will the offensive line fare this season?. This past offseason, the biggest changes on the Bengals have happened on the offensive line as the team completely overhauled the unit. Heading into Week 1, Cincy will start four new players in the trenches with left tackle Jonah Williams serving as the only remaining starter from 2021.
