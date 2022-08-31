Read full article on original website
Anonymous coach gives ultimate praise of Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase
Raise your hand if you got Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase in fantasy. Now raise your hand if you didn’t, but you wish you did. Chase made a very memorable mark on the league last season setting numerous records as one of the best rookie receivers of all time.
Bengals’ O-line will be under heavy scrutiny against Steelers in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals’ starting front five will have the most to prove in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. How will the offensive line fare this season?. This past offseason, the biggest changes on the Bengals have happened on the offensive line as the team completely overhauled the unit. Heading into Week 1, Cincy will start four new players in the trenches with left tackle Jonah Williams serving as the only remaining starter from 2021.
