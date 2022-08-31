Read full article on original website
'L&HH's Spice Says Masika & Hazel-E Fight Sounds Like A Non-Story
There's a war going on within the Zeus Network ... stemming from "Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha dragging Hazel-E to court over their televised fight. TMZ broke the story, Masika wants $6 million for injuries sustained from the brawl, as well as sexual battery after claiming the security guard who broke them up touched her butt ... but their fellow "L&HH" alum Spice doesn't seem so convinced.
Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36
11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Poster for Sherri Shepherd's New Show Replaces Wendy Williams' Poster
It's the dawning of a new era in the talk show world ... because promotion has begun for Sherri Shepherd's new daytime talk show, which is moving into the exact spot where "The Wendy Williams Show" once stood. A huge poster for "Sherri" went up in NYC Thursday ... right...
Dionne Warwick Has No Hard Feelings About Gladys Knight Mix-up
Dionne Warwick's got no hard feelings towards the broadcaster that was accused of mistaking her for Gladys Knight on live TV ... callin' it an honest mistake!!!. Dionne tells TMZ ... she doesn't think Chanda Rubin, who caught some serious flack for the flub, would've intentionally mixed the two up.
Joey Badass Wants to Play Big L in Biopic, Record Label Responds
Joey Badass is looking get his acting career up to the level of his rap game -- especially after his first movie role was in an Oscar-winner -- so now he's got his eye on a biopic. In a new interview with Revolt, the Pro Era rapper boldly expressed his...
Tank Says R&B Like Chris Brown, Usher & Jamie Foxx Need Mainstream Support
R&B isn't dead, but it does need to be revived ... at least that's how Tank sees things in the wake of Diddy's commentary on the culture, and he's got definite ideas about how to bring it back. We caught up with Tank at LAX, and while he's been getting...
'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby Single After Divorce Judgement
Dr. Will Kirby, known as the "Big Brother 2" champ, is a single man once again ... because his divorce from Erin Brodie has been officially finalized. The judgment, obtained by TMZ, shows neither party will pay any spousal or child support -- he and Erin will share joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids.
Car Used in A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, Antonio Brown Photo Shoot Gets Towed
A$AP Rocky has a lot of things on his mind these days … but tending to the car he was riding around in with Kanye West and Antonio Brown apparently isn't one of them. TMZ spotted the '70s classic station wagon getting towed out of an L.A. neighborhood ... at the request of police.
Kanye West Targets Adidas GM Daniel Cherry in Slew of New IG Posts
Kanye West is fired back up again -- now re-focusing his outrage at a specific Adidas executive ... who's plastered all over Ye's Instagram page, with some interesting commentary. Ye went on the offensive Saturday with a slew of new posts that have Daniel Cherry III in his crosshairs. DC...
6ix9ine's Girlfriend Can't Contact Him Following Her Domestic Violence Arrest
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend is legally barred from contacting him following her domestic violence arrest, but the rapper tells us he doesn't think the no-contact order is necessary. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi's girlfriend of 4 years, Jade, is prohibited from having any communication with him, including...
Caitlyn Jenner Called Out by Trans Artist for Boxing Match
Caitlyn Jenner is getting put on BLAST by a transgender artist who's getting ready to step in the ring ... and she's calling Caitlyn out to be her next victim. CJ was challenged by recording artist Brayd Bunch at a recent face-off event for the Fake Drake celebrity boxing match, which is set to go down in October.
Stars and Scars -- You Be the judge
Serena Williams is just incredible, and she proved it again this week, and maybe Chris Rock shoulda left well enough alone. So, we gotta ask ...
Flo Milli Hosting Jay-Z D'ussé Lounge At Made in America '22
Jay-Z's "Made In America Festival" hits Philly this Labor Day weekend for its 10th year with Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T and many more -- but Flo Milli will be there pulling double duty. The fast-rap rookie recently joined the MIA lineup and we're told she...
Dr. Dre Stamps Nigerian Artist Pheelz Following Studio Session
Dr. Dre and Diddy’s first-ever studio session brought out the best in everyone in the room ... especially an up-and-coming artist named Pheelz, who soaked up light-years of music wisdom. Over the course of a pretty legendary night last week, Dre took a liking to the Nigerian singer and...
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Trash Talk Will Smith At UK Show
Will Smith may have unloaded with his bare hand, but Chris Rock says he was wearing kid gloves when he told "that joke." Chris and Dave Chappelle launched their European tour at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in the UK Friday, and Rock squarely addressed his joke and the slap that ensued. ... “Did that s**t hurt? Goddam right… the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!"
The Weeknd Loses Voice During Concert and Cancels Show
The Weeknd barely got started performing the second of his 2 sold-out shows in L.A. Saturday night when he lost his voice ... and he was almost in tears. SoFi Stadium was packed with 70,000 fans when 15 minutes in the band started playing "Can't Feel My Face." Thing is ... the Weeknd was nowhere to be seen.
DJ Tony Touch Defends Fat Joe's Latino Hip Hop Comments with History Lesson
Fat Joe had a Latino appreciation post blow up in his face because fans thought he was insinuating hip hop was just as much Hispanic culture as it was Black. The post highlighted several Latino artists involved in hip hop’s earliest days, and though he never named them creators ... the backlash was fierce and swift.
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this puckered-up shot is a singer and songwriter who has taken on the music industry with numerous wins at a time, and you should note she started as just a teenager growing up in West Reading, PA. You most likely first heard of this scrambled star back in 2006,...
