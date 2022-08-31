ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

'L&HH's Spice Says Masika & Hazel-E Fight Sounds Like A Non-Story

There's a war going on within the Zeus Network ... stemming from "Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha dragging Hazel-E to court over their televised fight. TMZ broke the story, Masika wants $6 million for injuries sustained from the brawl, as well as sexual battery after claiming the security guard who broke them up touched her butt ... but their fellow "L&HH" alum Spice doesn't seem so convinced.
TMZ.com

Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36

11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
TMZ.com

Dionne Warwick Has No Hard Feelings About Gladys Knight Mix-up

Dionne Warwick's got no hard feelings towards the broadcaster that was accused of mistaking her for Gladys Knight on live TV ... callin' it an honest mistake!!!. Dionne tells TMZ ... she doesn't think Chanda Rubin, who caught some serious flack for the flub, would've intentionally mixed the two up.
TMZ.com

'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby Single After Divorce Judgement

TMZ.com

Kanye West Targets Adidas GM Daniel Cherry in Slew of New IG Posts

Kanye West is fired back up again -- now re-focusing his outrage at a specific Adidas executive ... who's plastered all over Ye's Instagram page, with some interesting commentary. Ye went on the offensive Saturday with a slew of new posts that have Daniel Cherry III in his crosshairs. DC...
TMZ.com

6ix9ine's Girlfriend Can't Contact Him Following Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend is legally barred from contacting him following her domestic violence arrest, but the rapper tells us he doesn't think the no-contact order is necessary. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi's girlfriend of 4 years, Jade, is prohibited from having any communication with him, including...
TMZ.com

Caitlyn Jenner Called Out by Trans Artist for Boxing Match

Caitlyn Jenner is getting put on BLAST by a transgender artist who's getting ready to step in the ring ... and she's calling Caitlyn out to be her next victim. CJ was challenged by recording artist Brayd Bunch at a recent face-off event for the Fake Drake celebrity boxing match, which is set to go down in October.
TMZ.com

Flo Milli Hosting Jay-Z D'ussé Lounge At Made in America '22

Jay-Z's "Made In America Festival" hits Philly this Labor Day weekend for its 10th year with Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T and many more -- but Flo Milli will be there pulling double duty. The fast-rap rookie recently joined the MIA lineup and we're told she...
TMZ.com

Dr. Dre Stamps Nigerian Artist Pheelz Following Studio Session

Dr. Dre and Diddy’s first-ever studio session brought out the best in everyone in the room ... especially an up-and-coming artist named Pheelz, who soaked up light-years of music wisdom. Over the course of a pretty legendary night last week, Dre took a liking to the Nigerian singer and...
TMZ.com

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Trash Talk Will Smith At UK Show

Will Smith may have unloaded with his bare hand, but Chris Rock says he was wearing kid gloves when he told "that joke." Chris and Dave Chappelle launched their European tour at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in the UK Friday, and Rock squarely addressed his joke and the slap that ensued. ... “Did that s**t hurt? Goddam right… the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!"
TMZ.com

The Weeknd Loses Voice During Concert and Cancels Show

The Weeknd barely got started performing the second of his 2 sold-out shows in L.A. Saturday night when he lost his voice ... and he was almost in tears. SoFi Stadium was packed with 70,000 fans when 15 minutes in the band started playing "Can't Feel My Face." Thing is ... the Weeknd was nowhere to be seen.
TMZ.com

DJ Tony Touch Defends Fat Joe's Latino Hip Hop Comments with History Lesson

Fat Joe had a Latino appreciation post blow up in his face because fans thought he was insinuating hip hop was just as much Hispanic culture as it was Black. The post highlighted several Latino artists involved in hip hop’s earliest days, and though he never named them creators ... the backlash was fierce and swift.
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this puckered-up shot is a singer and songwriter who has taken on the music industry with numerous wins at a time, and you should note she started as just a teenager growing up in West Reading, PA. You most likely first heard of this scrambled star back in 2006,...
