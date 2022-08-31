Orland Groundwater Supply Project underway

Construction crews have begun marking off a portion of State Route 32 in Orland to begin work on the Orland Groundwater Supply Project, a Department of Water Resources-funded project that will connect 168 properties with dry or at-risk wells to the city water system.

Orland City Manager Peter Carr said the flagged stakes along the south side of State Route 32, also known as E. Walker Street, between Papst and Linwood are marking the path of a portion of the project that will connect 34 houses within city limits and approximately 134 homes outside the city.

“In this location, the city Public Works crew will trench, install pipe, and run stub-outs to each of several homes in that area,” said Carr. “A separate plumbing contractor will be engaged to connect the metered supply lines to the houses. This is one of several areas the city crew is doing. Most of the connection work is outside city limits and will be accomplished by construction contractors.”

According to Carr, this work is part of the previously approved $16.7-million project that has been in the works between the city of Orland and the Department of Water Resources (DWR).

“We’ve been anxious to get on it, but waiting for supplies – like pipe, fittings, meters, etc. – has made for delays,” said Carr.

At this time, the DWR project only funds residential connections, according to Carr, but he said there may be an opportunity for some businesses with dry wells along the new line to also connect at their own expense.

“Meanwhile, city and state engineers are diligently working in the background on all the engineering design, permitting and associated planning so we can get construction contracts out to bid for the miles of new waterline as well as the new well and storage tank,” said Carr. “There are state and federal environmental permits and county encroachments to consider, as well as canal crossings and soils analysis – lots of moving parts, as they say.”

During a city council meeting earlier this month, Carr provided an update on the reported dry wells in the area in and around Orland, stating there are currently a total of 85 wells reported this year being affected, 57 of those are completely dry. The total dry wells from last year and this year is up to 384, according to Carr, with 249 of the wells completely dry.

Carr said that last year the dry wells tended to be located south, southeast and northwest of the city, which are the areas the DWR project will be connecting county residents to Orland’s city water system.

This year, however, Carr explained that the dry wells are clustered to the west and southwest of the city.

At this time, the city of Orland has remained in stage 2 of the city’s four-stage water conservation plan since May 1. According to Carr, Orland residents and businesses used almost 81 million gallons of water through the city’s water system in July, an increase in usage from the same time the previous two years.

For more information or to fill out a Glenn County Dry Well report, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought.