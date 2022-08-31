Read full article on original website
Do You Have to Replace All 4 Tires at Once?
Find out whether or not it is OK to replace one tire or if you need to replace all four at once. The post Do You Have to Replace All 4 Tires at Once? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee Is a Limited ‘Last Call’ V8 Drag Sedan Special
DodgeThe Super Bee revival is the second of Dodge's seven "Last Call" special-edition models that commemorate the end of Dodge V8s.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Ram Tyrant Is Nearly 800-HP Of TRX Fury With A Dealer Warranty
When researching vehicle specs daily, there are a few that look like typos. And that couldn't be more true today when we saw that a dealer claimed that a nearly 6,500-pound truck, shaped like a house, could crush the quarter mile in only 11.84-seconds. The horsepower and torque on this 2023 Ram 1500 TRX would have to be quite stupendous for that level of performance.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
MotorTrend Magazine
Best Power Per Dollar for a 5.3 LS Engine?
Which 5.3L "Vortec" would give the best power/dollar ratio in a 1979 El Camino using fuel injection and a 4L60E trans? —Benjamin Grady Jr., via email. The GM 5.3L engine (326.1 ci, 3.78-inch bore 3.62-inch stroke) is by far the most-produced displacement in GM's Gen III, IV, and V family tree. There are millions of these lying around in the salvage-yard—and like all "LS"-based engines, they can produce big power even in well-used, 100,000-mile trim. The Web is chock-full of these hop-ups (Google is your friend). Here are some in-house examples:
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
Buy This Flood-Damaged $1M Ferrari SF90 Stradale on Copart. We Dare You
Complex Ferrari components and water don't mix well. But who's up for an adventure anyway?
Amazing hoard of over 50 classic motorcycles being auctioned
Jim Hultman loved classic motorcycles so much, he kept one in the living room. The dozens of others he owned lived upstairs from his storage garage in Alexandria, Minnesota. The power company employee passed away earlier this year, leaving behind an amazing collection of bikes and sports cars that are being auctioned under the supervision of his best friend, Bob Thomas.
Something’s Up at Amazon – All Our Favorite Deals Are Back Online – Bowflex, iPads, Crocs
You can find lots of “deals” on Amazon, but not all of them are genuine opportunities to save. Many popular products are always on sale, making it hard for shoppers to know when they’re getting a genuine discount. For that exact reason, we keep a close eye on the prices of a few specific products on Amazon, as we want our readers to be the first to know when there’s a genuine price drop. And in the run-up to Labor Day Weekend, we’ve been seeing all of our readers’ favorite deals go back online at Amazon. We’re not talking about always-on deals you...
Can’t Miss This: Home Depot’s Ryobi Days Sale Is Back
AmazonSave up to 60 percent on some of the best-selling power tools.
Digital Trends
This Labor Day electric bike deal at REI cuts 20% off the price
If you’re searching for an economical, environment-friendly way to commute or get around town, check out this electric bike deal. REI has knocked $540 off the $2,699 list price of the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 electric bike — that’s a savings of 20% when you buy it for $2,159 during this sale. The manufacturer is discontinuing this model, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of the excellent deal on a sturdy e-bike with REI’s Coast to Coast Support. The only downside is supplies are limited and they’re not making any more, so don’t lose out.
MotorTrend Magazine
Classically Cool 1967 SS Camaro Built on a Real-World Budget
The current trend with first-gen Camaros is to stuff an LS under the hood, add cutting-edge suspension parts, graft in flush-mounted glass, and festoon it with a bunch of billet after slamming it to the ground on huge tires. Well, this isn't that story. This is the story of a 1967 SS Camaro that was put together on a working man's budget, one that was carefully restored and modded just enough to make it more fun the blast around town in.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric bikes that’ll get every automotive lover’s heart thumping
Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen or experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From an electric motorbike that doubles as a reliable exercise machine to a futuristic Tesla Cyberbike – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
World's First 'Super-Quad' Is A Lamborghini V10-Powered 217-MPH Monster
After the madness of Monterey Car Week, we wrongly believed that nothing could shock us anymore. We saw a McLaren based on a video game concept car, a roofless RUF with exceptionally quirky styling, a Koenigsegg with an automatic gearbox that can act as a traditional manual with a clutch, and a coachbuilt homage to endurance racing Aston Martins of old. As for today's topic of conversation, even if it were revealed in such illustrious company, you'd be hard-pressed to find an individual who would not be gobsmacked at the despicable bastardization that was presented at Salon Prive in the UK yesterday.
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Is the Electric Three-Row SUV
WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.
fordauthority.com
Wild 1987 Ford E-350 ‘Boaterhome’ Breaks Record At Auction: Video
Older vehicles are often referred to as “land yachts” due to their large bodies and less-than-precise steering, but it turns out there’s at least one example of a true land yacht out there on the road. Meet the so-called “Boaterhome,” a unique, if not downright strange, 1987 Ford E-350 with a detachable boat integrated into its modified rear end. This vehicle recently crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, fetching a record-breaking $77,000.
Watch A Bugatti Get Gapped By The SSC Tuatara
We know that many of our readers have clicked on this article simply to poke fun at Shelby Super Cars and its Tuatara, so we'll get the major issues out of the way first. No, the SSC did not achieve that insane 331-mph speed that it claimed, but it has since admitted so and has begun working to achieve that goal for real. The last we heard from the company was that its Nelson Racing Engines-supplied 5.9-liter twin-turbo V8 can produce close to 1,890 horsepower at the wheels, despite the engine manufacturer claiming a peak of 1,750 hp. That's pretty good, but can it beat a Bugatti? It should, and it does, as the video below demonstrates in style.
CNET
Get up to 50% Off Yeti Mugs and Water Jugs at Lowe's
Looking for a new thermos that will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer? Check out this sale on Yeti mugs and water jugs happening right now at Lowe's. Yeti water bottles, ramblers, mugs, cups and tumblers have consistently ranked among the highest when it...
electrek.co
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro launched as latest storm-beating, gas-generator killer
Jackery has just launched its latest portable power station and solar panel kit, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro. The new Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a major update to the original Jackery 1000, which I had the chance to test last year. The new solar generator marks major...
