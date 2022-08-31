Read full article on original website
New Battery Technologies and the Race to Beating Climate Change
By now, we can hopefully all agree that producing sustainable energy from renewable sources is something humanity should strive for. Though it’s taken us way too long to get started, great leaps have been made in that direction over the last decade. However, the main energy challenge of the...
nextbigfuture.com
NASA Scrubs Second Artemis Launch Attempt
NASA encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.
nextbigfuture.com
Fourth Tesla Virtual Power Plant Events in 17 Days $TSLA
Today will be the fourth Tesla-PGE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) event in 17 days. VPP today. This will be for about 2 hours. A solar power blog reported that earlier Tesla-PFE were targeting or estimating 20-60 hours per year. The VPP only operates from May to October. 60 days at...
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
guitar.com
“We could spend years trying to understand them on on a physics level, or we could automate it”: Neural DSP’s Doug Castro on how machine learning can surpass human understanding of amplifiers
For the head of a company that’s literally named after neural networks, Doug Castro – the founder of Neural DSP – has a somewhat surprising approach to the tech. “Our mantra at Neural is that we should only use AI when everything else has been ruled out,” he tells us over Zoom, from the company’s head office in Finland (we’d be remiss, also, not to mention the illuminated Neural DSP logo behind him). So how did we get here, where Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex is one of the most powerful hardware modellers out there, all thanks to AI?
IBM Research tech makes edge AI applications scalable
In context: One of the more intriguing topics driving evolution in the technology world is edge computing. After all, how can you not get excited about a concept that promises to bring distributed intelligence across a multitude of interconnected computing resources all working together to achieve a singular goal?. Trying...
New LiDAR Tech Can Detect Obstacles 3,200 Feet Away
SiLC Technologies, a cutting-edge company based in California, has announced its latest development in the world of LiDAR. Optimizations made to its Eyeonic Vision Sensor have given it the ability to detect, identify, and avoid obstacles that are more than 3,280 feet (0.62 miles) away. The company claims it is...
nextbigfuture.com
BYD and Tesla in Real Battle for Top Electric Car Company
BYD is aiming for 280,000 monthly deliveries of battery electric (BEV) and hybrid electric cars (PHEV) by the end of the year. BYD sold and delivered 174,915 hybrids and BEV in August. In August, BYD had 82,678 BEVs which was nearly triple the 30,382 units in the same month in...
Scientists invent messaging app that ‘brings underwater communication to the masses’
Scientists have invented a new messaging app that they claim offers the biggest leap in underwater communication between humans since hand signals.AquaApp, developed by researchers at the University of Washington in the US, can be used on billions of existing smartphones and smartwatches through acoustic-based software.It allows snorkelers and scuba divers to select from 240 pre-set messages in order to communicate information ranging from oxygen levels to the proximity of aquatic species.The vocabulary is equivalent to the number of hand signals employed by the most advanced professional divers.AquaApp negates the need to learn these signals for the millions of people...
Agriculture Online
Solinftec unveils a new weed-killing robot to reduce farms’ needs for chemical inputs
U.S.- and Brazil-based ag robotics startup Solinftec has unveiled its new Solix Sprayer robot that can autonomously detect and spray weeds in the field. The new ‘bot joins the Solix Scouting robot that’s already in the fields in Brazil and the U.S. Manufacturing, research and development company McKinney...
The U.S., China, and Europe are ramping up a quantum computing arms race. Here’s what they’ll need to do to win
"It’s time every government remembered that if it loses the quantum computing race, its technological independence will erode—and its global competitiveness will atrophy," the authors write. Every country is vying to get a head start in the race to the world’s quantum future. A year ago, the United...
todaysemobility.com
HMUSA 2022 Conference: Increasing Productivity Through Successful Digital Transformation and Automation
Today, manufacturers need to defy unstable supply chains, labor shortages, and customer demand. The associated trickle-down effect of those challenges also applies to OEMs, system integrators, machine builders, and panel builders. They’re all tasked with discovering new methods of maintaining timelines and cycles for design, assembly, installation, or manufacturing with an eye toward unlocking increased efficiency and reducing operational costs. Modern manufacturing is driven by data and digitalization. Digital transformation is accelerating due to innovations such as edge and cloud computing, 5G, analytics, AI (artificial intelligence), and data standardization. Industry 4.0 relies on the use of technology to power and streamline essential processes. Manufacturers see the digital transformation journey as essential to their company’s success. This means investing in digitalization, leveraging automation, and realigning business models. Whether you’re a latecomer, first-timer, or leader in digital transformation, all industrial companies have an opportunity to reposition or establish themselves with innovative technologies and solutions. Learn how three companies have done so.
Phys.org
New theory for detection of terahertz electromagnetic waves gives hope for advances in IT and medicine
Detecting electromagnetic waves in the terahertz frequency range remains a challenging problem. Researchers from the University of Cambridge, together with physicists from the University of Augsburg, have recently discovered a new physical effect which could change that. In a new study, the scientists are now developing a theory explaining the mechanism behind it. Their findings make it possible to construct small, inexpensive, and highly sensitive terahertz detectors. These could be used, for example, in medical diagnostics, for contactless security checks, or for faster wireless data transmission. The results of the new theory have been published in the journal Physical Review B.
Nature.com
Digital twin key technology on rare earth process
Digital twin can be defined as a digital equivalent of an object of which it can mirror its behavior and status or virtual replicas of real physical entities in Cyberspace. To an extent, it also can simulate and predict the states of equipment or systems through smart algorithms and massive data. Hence, the digital twin is emerging used in intelligent manufacturing Systems in real-time and predicting system failure and also has introduced into a variety of traditional industries such as construction, Agriculture. Rare earth production is a typical process industry, and its Extraction Process enjoys the top priority in the industry. However, the extraction process is usually characterized by nonlinear behavior, large time delays, and strong coupling of various process variables. In case of failures happened in the process, the whole line would be shut down. Therefore, the digital twin is introduced into the design of process simulation to promote the efficiency and intelligent level of the Extraction Process. This paper proposes the techniques to build the rare earth digital twin such as soft measurement of component content, component content process simulation, control optimization strategy, and virtual workshop, etc. At the end, the validity of the model is verified, and a case study is conducted to verify the feasibility of the whole Digital twin framework.
Are We Living In A Simulation?
Could life be simulated, and are we living in one built by a more advanced civilization? Experts believe this could be our reality. In 2003, Nick Bostrom gave his hypothesis in the Philosophical Quarterly, believing that the universe and life are a simulation. When it comes to the simulation hypothesis, it provokes the most opinion in the scientific and even popular culture community. Social media giant and pop tech billionaire Elon Musk believes life is just a simulation. Musk bases this opinion on the statistics, meaning he believes there is a higher chance of us being in a simulation compared to this being reality. Based on recent scientific papers using the simulation hypothesis as their foundation, living in a simulation maybe 50-50 chances.
Chinese scientists engineer nanomaterials that can stop COVID
Researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, National Centre for Nanoscience and Technology, Institute of High Energy Physics, and the Kunming Institute of Zoology – all under the Chinese Academy of Sciences – have developed a new nanomaterial that can target Sars-CoV-2 viruses and remove them essentially stopping the virus in its tracks, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Friday.
Phys.org
Physics meets biology: How bacteria synchronize to build complex structures
Bacteria collaborate and coordinate collectively as they form a shared structure called a biofilm, such as the dental plaque on our teeth or the microbiome associated with our gut. This self-organization in multiple complex layers—despite variations of cellular properties at individual level—requires that the living systems share common, yet precise time, which has now been uncovered by physicists from the University of Luxembourg.
technologynetworks.com
Policy Outlines a New Approach to Regulating Genetically Engineered Crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit – particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
Phys.org
Engineering atomic antennas for quantum sensing
Jennifer Choy makes atom-size antennas. They bear no resemblance to the telescoping rod that transmits pop hits through a portable stereo. But functionally, they're similar. They're quantum sensors, picking up tiny electromagnetic signals and relaying them in a way we can measure. How tiny a signal? A quantum sensor could...
Nature.com
Conveyor-mode single-electron shuttling in Si/SiGe for a scalable quantum computing architecture
Small spin-qubit registers defined by single electrons confined in Si/SiGe quantum dots operate successfully and connecting these would permit scalable quantum computation. Shuttling the qubit carrying electrons between registers is a natural choice for high-fidelity coherent links provided the overhead of control signals stays moderate. Our proof-of-principle demonstrates shuttling of a single electron by a propagating wave-potential in an electrostatically defined 420"‰nm long Si/SiGe quantum-channel. This conveyor-mode shuttling approach requires independent from its length only four sinusoidal control signals. We discuss the tuning of the signal parameters, detect the smoothness of the electron motion enabling the mapping of potential disorder and observe a high single-electron shuttling fidelity of 99.42"‰Â±"‰0.02% including a reversal of direction. Our shuttling device can be readily embedded in industrial fabrication of Si/SiGe qubit chips and paves the way to solving the signal-fanout problem for a fully scalable semiconductor quantum-computing architecture.
