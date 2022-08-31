Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Soggy weather pattern returns to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern looks to return to the mountains this week with scattered showers and storms likely over the next several days. Scattered showers are possible across the mountains tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog may be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.
wymt.com
Heat returns as storm chances loom
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Distinctly warmer and more muggy around the mountains today, a running theme in our forecast as we head into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms could also unfortunately make their reappearance as well. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Models have been catching back on to the...
wymt.com
Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
wymt.com
Morehead State students impacted by EKY flooding back on campus
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - After July’s deadly flooding, families and communities are still working to regain a sense of normalcy. It’s not an easy task, but for students, they at least have the escape of going to school during the day. College students from these areas are mostly...
wymt.com
‘He’s showing us that he’s with us’: Locals find hope in the midst of disaster with flooding cleanup
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been going along roads and creeks cleaning up flood debris for several days. KYTC district 12 transportation engineer branch manager, Darold Slone, said they will not stop until they see the job is finished. “When that debris is...
wymt.com
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert
WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center’s law office in Whitesburg was inundated by mud and water. Its lawyers work on environmental law cases...
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Johnson Central at North Laurel
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in two weeks (thanks, Pike County Bowl!), the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week is featuring a team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten. This week, it is the No. 3 Johnson Central Golden Eagles heading to London to take...
wymt.com
Local churches partner with Walmart to host bike giveaway in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two churches in the region partnered with Walmart to give away bikes for free in Whitesburg today. The idea all started when Brian Hogg, pastor of Mountain Life Church, took some friends and colleagues around to see the devastation. “I took them for a tour of...
wymt.com
8th Annual Moonbow Eggfest comes to Corbin, KY
Sponsored - In September of 2014, a small group of Big Green Egg fans joined forces with the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission in an effort to show off Corbin’s charm and hospitality while delighting Big Green Egg enthusiast and “foodies” from around the world. Home of the Original KFC and the Moonbow at Cumberland Falls State Park, Corbin seemed like a natural fit to bring chefs and guests alike together for good times, great fun and amazing food. Hence, the Moonbow Eggfest was born.
wymt.com
Team Of The Week: Knott Central Patriots
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a month of hardships, Knott Central finally had something to cheer about in Week 2. The Patriots won a nail-biter versus Jackson County 38-22 to open the season. This win meant more though after the devastating flooding and death of former Patriot player Arron “Mick” Crawford.
wymt.com
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding a missing woman. Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on August 8, in the Coal Run Community. She is described as a white woman, 5′3″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
wymt.com
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
wymt.com
Letcher County Schools announces start date
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools announced it plans to have students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The start date was postponed because of flooding. According to a Facebook post by the district, the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in...
wymt.com
CFP officially expands to twelve teams
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The CFP Board of Managers has decided on a 12-team playoff format beginning with the 2026 season. This announcement comes after calls from conference officials to expand the playoff format. This is a developing story and we will have more on WYMT.com and the WYMT app...
wymt.com
FEMA representatives hold workshop on rebuilding after natural disaster
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Mitigation Specialists were at Jackson True Value Hardware and at Promart Home Center in Knott County to answer questions and provide home improvement tips as flood survivors begin to rebuild. FEMA recommends homeowners apply for assistance or check on their claim status if they...
wymt.com
Local churches housing volunteers from across the country
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First Baptist Church in Hazard has been housing volunteers from across the state and beyond since the flood. Pastor Tim Reynolds says nearly 250 volunteers have stayed at Hazard FBC and his goal is to serve the people serving his community. “We knew that this wasn’t...
wymt.com
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered many businesses and facilities to be closed across the Commonwealth. One of those being the Paintsville Pool in Johnson County. “He also closed down public pools, it was his first initial reaction to what was going on...
wymt.com
FEMA extends time to request Public Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is extending the deadline to apply for Public Assistance. The extension applies to local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. “FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to...
wymt.com
Scores from around the bluegrass after week three of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the mountains and around Kentucky after week three of the high school football season. Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op, Ill. 59, Ballard Memorial 38. Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14. McCreary Central 50, Clinton Co. 0. McLean Co. 22, Grayson Co. 14, OT.
wymt.com
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
