HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern looks to return to the mountains this week with scattered showers and storms likely over the next several days. Scattered showers are possible across the mountains tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog may be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

