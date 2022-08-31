ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Soggy weather pattern returns to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern looks to return to the mountains this week with scattered showers and storms likely over the next several days. Scattered showers are possible across the mountains tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog may be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.
Heat returns as storm chances loom

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Distinctly warmer and more muggy around the mountains today, a running theme in our forecast as we head into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms could also unfortunately make their reappearance as well. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Models have been catching back on to the...
Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
ISOM, KY
Morehead State students impacted by EKY flooding back on campus

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - After July’s deadly flooding, families and communities are still working to regain a sense of normalcy. It’s not an easy task, but for students, they at least have the escape of going to school during the day. College students from these areas are mostly...
MOREHEAD, KY
City
Hazard, KY
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building. The Appalachian Citizens Law Center’s law office in Whitesburg was inundated by mud and water. Its lawyers work on environmental law cases...
WHITESBURG, KY
#Labor Day Weekend#Dewpoints
8th Annual Moonbow Eggfest comes to Corbin, KY

Sponsored - In September of 2014, a small group of Big Green Egg fans joined forces with the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission in an effort to show off Corbin’s charm and hospitality while delighting Big Green Egg enthusiast and “foodies” from around the world. Home of the Original KFC and the Moonbow at Cumberland Falls State Park, Corbin seemed like a natural fit to bring chefs and guests alike together for good times, great fun and amazing food. Hence, the Moonbow Eggfest was born.
CORBIN, KY
Team Of The Week: Knott Central Patriots

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a month of hardships, Knott Central finally had something to cheer about in Week 2. The Patriots won a nail-biter versus Jackson County 38-22 to open the season. This win meant more though after the devastating flooding and death of former Patriot player Arron “Mick” Crawford.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding a missing woman. Rebecca Slone, 55, of Millard, was last seen on August 8, in the Coal Run Community. She is described as a white woman, 5′3″, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Letcher County Schools announces start date

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools announced it plans to have students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The start date was postponed because of flooding. According to a Facebook post by the district, the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
CFP officially expands to twelve teams

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The CFP Board of Managers has decided on a 12-team playoff format beginning with the 2026 season. This announcement comes after calls from conference officials to expand the playoff format. This is a developing story and we will have more on WYMT.com and the WYMT app...
HAZARD, KY
FEMA representatives hold workshop on rebuilding after natural disaster

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA Mitigation Specialists were at Jackson True Value Hardware and at Promart Home Center in Knott County to answer questions and provide home improvement tips as flood survivors begin to rebuild. FEMA recommends homeowners apply for assistance or check on their claim status if they...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Local churches housing volunteers from across the country

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First Baptist Church in Hazard has been housing volunteers from across the state and beyond since the flood. Pastor Tim Reynolds says nearly 250 volunteers have stayed at Hazard FBC and his goal is to serve the people serving his community. “We knew that this wasn’t...
HAZARD, KY
FEMA extends time to request Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is extending the deadline to apply for Public Assistance. The extension applies to local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. “FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Scores from around the bluegrass after week three of high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from around the mountains and around Kentucky after week three of the high school football season. Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op, Ill. 59, Ballard Memorial 38. Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14. McCreary Central 50, Clinton Co. 0. McLean Co. 22, Grayson Co. 14, OT.
HAZARD, KY
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY

