Recapping Friday night’s high school football action around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nationally ranked South Pointe hosted Mallard Creek, South Meck takes on East Meck, and Providence Day battles Charlotte Catholic in this week’s high school football slate.
South Pointe Stallions in top 50 football teams across nation
The Stallions are in the top 50 teams across the nation -- coming in at number 44 out of 300 football teams.
Lady Rebels help capture Tarheel Cup
Lincoln County was well represented at the 2022 Tarheel Cup held July 15-17 at Maple Chase Golf Club in Winston-Salem. The Tarheel Cup is an annual golf tournament sponsored by the North Carolina High School Golf Association, featuring the best 12 high school boys and girls from western North Carolina playing against the top 12 boys and girls from the east. This tournament is essentially the East/West All-Star Game for golf.
Hickory, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Newton- Conover High School football team will have a game with Hickory High School on September 02, 2022, 16:25:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Taylorsville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The AC Reynolds High School football team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. AC Reynolds High SchoolAlexander Central High School.
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
Winners chosen in annual Lake Norman photo competition
CORNELIUS – Photographers who did the best job of capturing the essence of Lake Norman living have been honored in the eighth annual photography contest sponsored by Visit Lake Norman (VLN). Winners in VLN’s 2022 event, themed “Capture Lake Norman,” were first-place honoree David Weber for his breathtaking aerial...
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him
The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
Construction crew misses out on free party by North Carolina restaurant
"They're not done, so no party for the construction crew!"
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
Photo Gallery: Opening Night at the 86th Iredell County Agricultural Fair
The 86th Iredell County Agricultural Fair officially opened Friday evening at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. The fair runs through Saturday, September 10, with nine full days of rides, entertainment, exhibits, and competitions. Learn more about all of the events HERE. Photo Gallery.
Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Charlotte
North Carolina is one of my favorite states in the Union. The land of the pine holds a special place in my heart, and I have many fond memories of this state and Charlotte in particular. I spent a great deal of time in Charlotte when I was younger. Some...
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
