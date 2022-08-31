ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Lady Rebels help capture Tarheel Cup

Lincoln County was well represented at the 2022 Tarheel Cup held July 15-17 at Maple Chase Golf Club in Winston-Salem. The Tarheel Cup is an annual golf tournament sponsored by the North Carolina High School Golf Association, featuring the best 12 high school boys and girls from western North Carolina playing against the top 12 boys and girls from the east. This tournament is essentially the East/West All-Star Game for golf.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Winners chosen in annual Lake Norman photo competition

CORNELIUS – Photographers who did the best job of capturing the essence of Lake Norman living have been honored in the eighth annual photography contest sponsored by Visit Lake Norman (VLN). Winners in VLN’s 2022 event, themed “Capture Lake Norman,” were first-place honoree David Weber for his breathtaking aerial...
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church

DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
DENVER, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him

The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
MORGANTON, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Charlotte

North Carolina is one of my favorite states in the Union. The land of the pine holds a special place in my heart, and I have many fond memories of this state and Charlotte in particular. I spent a great deal of time in Charlotte when I was younger. Some...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

