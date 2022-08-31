Read full article on original website
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills
Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
Kim Jong-Un Suffered 'High Fever' During COVID-19 Outbreak — Sister Threatens To 'Eradicate' South Korea For 'Dirty Objects'
The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, on Thursday declared a "shining victory" over COVID-19 as his influential sister revealed that he had a "high fever" and was "seriously ill" during a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country. What Happened: Kim Yo Jong blamed South Korea for the outbreak...
The US could lose up to 900 warplanes fighting a Chinese invasion of Taiwan but would emerge victorious, says think tank
The Center for Strategic and International Studies war games found the US and Taiwan would defeat a Chinese invasion – at great cost for all sides.
South Korea is looking for buyers of its new 'semi-stealth' fighter jet that could rival China's warplanes
South Korea is seeking a niche market for its semi-stealth fighter jets praised for their high agility and low maintenance costs, which are likely to emerge as a cost-effective alternative to Chinese warplanes, analysts in the country have said. The KF-21 Boramae, meaning "hawk" in Korean, is likely to provide...
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Fact Check: Did Russia Claim it Destroyed 44 HIMARS Launchers in Ukraine?
Russia is being mocked on social media after allegedly saying it had destroyed 44 Ukrainian HIMARS, more than the country possesses. But are the reports true?
Ukrainian Secret Agents Are Scaring the Kremlin Shitless With Deadly Explosions and Covert Poison Ops
Ukrainian saboteurs and special forces are said to be causing chaos against Russian targets behind enemy lines—with their most spectacular operation to date going off with a bang Tuesday. After a series of explosions ripped through a Russian air base on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Russian defense ministry...
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
NATO is eager for Sweden's air force to join the alliance, but Swedish fighter pilots aren't happy with their bosses
Long-standing frustrations among Sweden's fighter pilots have been inflamed by a recent increase to the Swedish military's retirement age.
China deploys its most advanced stealth submarine bristling with missiles ‘for sinking US aircraft carriers’ near Taiwan
CHINA has deployed its latest stealth submarine around Taiwan as it continues war games around the island, it was reported. The Type-039C Yuan is bristling with weapons, including supersonic missiles, aimed at sinking the US Navy’s powerful aircraft carriers. China conducted its largest ever military drills around Taiwan -...
Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
South Korea, China clash over U.S. missile shield, complicating conciliation
SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences.
South Korea could make ‘BTS Army’ literal by forcing the world’s biggest boy band to serve in the military
South Korean boy band BTS performs onstage during the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. The South Korean government can’t decide whether BTS—the world’s biggest boy band—should be exempt from the country’s mandatory military service. BTS’s oldest member, Kim Seok-jin—commonly known as...
Ukrainian Forces Kill 82 Russians, Destroy 30 Units of Equipment: Report
Ukraine reported inflicting heavy damage on Russian forces during the first day of a major counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.
