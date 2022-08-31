ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, MD

Caroline Pride office opens in downtown Denton

By By TOM MCCALL
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TzC3_0hc8bxvp00

DENTON — On Aug. 26, a group of about 50 people came out to support the opening of the new Caroline County Pride office on 114 South 3rd Street. The location was thought out to be accessible to the younger community members. Pizza Empire is right across the street. A rainbow flag has been planted in the middle of downtown Denton, and a beachhead of diversity, respect, inclusion and equality has come to fruition after years of effort, organizers said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to welcome community Sept. 10-11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Members of the tribal community welcome everyone to attend and learn about Nanticoke history and culture...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

DEC buys land for new substation outside Lewes

Looking to keep up with growth in Sussex County, while also providing reliable service, the Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to move forward with plans for a new substation near Lewes. DEC received preliminary site-plan approval for the substation, to be located at the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation roads,...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard

WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
BLADES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caroline County, MD
Government
City
Denton, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
County
Caroline County, MD
Denton, MD
Government
City
Street, MD
WMDT.com

Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
DOVER, DE
starpublications.online

Cpl. Brian Komlo says farewell to Laurel P.D. after 30 years of service

Family, friends and colleagues gathered on Monday, Aug. 22 to offer a loving send-off for a 30-year veteran of local law enforcement, Cpl. Brian Komlo. The police officer finished his final shift with the Laurel Police Department (LPD), but is not retiring from law enforcement altogether. Komlo will be taking on a new role as a Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Deputy.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Dover residents speak out against DelDOT project on Walnut Shade Road

DOVER, Del. – Residents along a stretch of road in Dover are speaking out against a project that DelDOT hopes will address longstanding drainage and safety concerns. The project involves the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Walnut Shade Road and Peachtree Run Road and a multi-use path from Route 13 to Peachtree Run Road.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Caroline Pride#Pizza Empire
starpublications.online

Seaford resident’s interest in old police cars becomes a passion

As a young man, Robert Hathaway made a promise to a local police officer that once he finished service in the Marines, he would come back and join the police department. Unfortunately, a tremor in his hands kept him from becoming a Marine — or a policeman. Instead, he became a truck driver, but he never lost his interest in police work. He started buying and restoring old police cars. Now in retirement and living in Seaford, he admits that hobby has become a passion.
SEAFORD, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes art theft case closed

The Lewes Police Department says the watercolor painting stolen from the Lewes Public Library by an elderly man with a cane has been recovered. “The Lewes Police Department would like to thank the public for the outstanding investigative tips (all 5,400 of them) posted to our Facebook page. They were very helpful!” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
LEWES, DE
cambridgespy.org

Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital

On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
CAMBRIDGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Ocean City Today

Christmas comes early for Ocean Pines teen battling cancer

Josh Alton was beaming as an Ocean Pines fire engine, following a police car with lights flashing, made its way down Sandyhook Road Saturday evening. And what to Josh’s wondering eyes did appear but Santa Claus, descending from the passenger seat of the fire engine, carrying an armload of brightly wrapped gifts to the teen who, as guests joined in a chorus of “Jingle Bells,” looked up at the merry elf from his wheelchair, the magic of Christmas in his eyes.
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

Mom and daughter Holsteins are last of Hopkins cows

The Hopkins family ended its eight-decade-old dairy farm operation after selling its 1,000 cows over the past two years. So for the first summer in many, many years, the fields along Dairy Farm and Sweetbriar roads outside Lewes have corn growing instead of cows roaming. That’s why it caught my...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Medical facility proposed along Shady Road

Southern Delaware Medical Center LLC has filed a conditional-use application for a 32,960-square-foot medical and professional office complex on a 2-acre parcel at 17611 Shady Road near Lewes. The two-story building would have 127 parking spaces with access to Shady Road. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Sussex County Planning &...
LEWES, DE
CBS Baltimore

Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say

BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
PASADENA, MD
WBOC

School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally

SALISBURY, Md. - Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers. Substitute drivers are used to transport students to things like field trips and sports teams.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy