Caroline Pride office opens in downtown Denton
DENTON — On Aug. 26, a group of about 50 people came out to support the opening of the new Caroline County Pride office on 114 South 3rd Street. The location was thought out to be accessible to the younger community members. Pizza Empire is right across the street. A rainbow flag has been planted in the middle of downtown Denton, and a beachhead of diversity, respect, inclusion and equality has come to fruition after years of effort, organizers said.
