Briefs: OhioHealth to host job fair

OhioHealth Marion General seeks nurses

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital will host a job fair from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday in the East Conference Room (just inside the main entrance) to identify candidates for full-time med/surg and behavioral health nurse positions for Marion General and Hardin Memorial.

This position provides general nursing care to patients and families along the health illness continuum in diverse health care settings while collaborating with the healthcare team. Nursing leaders will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Benefits include nursing fellowship programs in critical care, med/surg and surgery; premium pay for weekends, evenings, and night shifts; excellent tuition education benefits; and annual compensation increases and staff bonuses.

Ohio launches new naloxone website

COLUMBUS — Aug. 31 marks Ohio's second annual Overdose Awareness Day and begins recognition of September’s Recovery Month. Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember the lives lost to the ongoing national opioid epidemic.

As part of this year’s observance, RecoveryOhio has announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose. The new website makes requesting naloxone as seamless as possible for all Ohioans, whether they are a first responder, community member, or distribution site, and enhances access to prevention and treatment information.

In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, state flags displayed at all state buildings and public institutions will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' coming to the Marion Palace

The Palace Cultural Arts Association is pleased to bring a recent release based on the best-selling book "Where the Crawdads Sing" to the historic Marion Palace Theatre big screen this weekend.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" is a 2022 American mystery thriller drama film based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens. It's a coming-of-age story about a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 1950s. When the town hotshot is found dead and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday's matinee will include open captions. Movie admission is $5 for all ages and $3 for current 2022-2023 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

For more information call the theatre's box office at 740-383-2101 or visit marionpalace.org.