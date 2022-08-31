Read full article on original website
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Twitter reacts as Rashford stars in Red Devils victory
Manchester United and Arsenal met on Sunday with a lot on the line for both Premier League sides. The Gunners won their opening five games and were beginning to
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd's golden boy is scoring again & smiling again
From Old Trafford - There's so many takeaways to reflect on from Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford, it's hard to know where to
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Rashford double sinks Gunners
A double from Marcus Rashford powered Man Utd to a fourth successive victory as they edged Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford.
Sergino Dest reveals motivation behind loan to AC Milan
Sergino Dest completed his move to AC Milan on deadline day.
Antony named in Man Utd lineup to face Arsenal
Antony goes straight into the Man Utd starting XI against Arsenal, but Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire are still benched.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Player ratings as Bailey equaliser punishes Cityzens
A second half equaliser from Aston Villa through Leon Bailey condemned Man City to a second successive draw away from home in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Premier League & PGMOL to review controversial VAR decisions
The Premier League is to review controversial VAR decisions that denied West Ham & Newcastle goals.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Sir Lewis Hamilton open to joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe in potential Man Utd takeover
Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the possibility of joining Jim Ratcliffe in a Man Utd takeover bid.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
Why was Gabriel Martinelli's goal against Man Utd disallowed?
Why Gabriel Martinelli's goal against Manchester United was disallowed by VAR during Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.
Amadou Onana sends VAR message after controversial Virgil van Dijk challenge
Amadou Onana sent a message to VAR after being caught by a high challenge from Virgil van Dijk.
Thomas Tuchel explains what Chelsea can expect from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel explains what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will bring to Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag: 'Good is not good enough' at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has praised the improvement of Manchester United in recent games but remains defiant that 'good is not good enough' at Old Trafford.
