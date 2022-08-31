ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Price Prediction As The Hideaways Pre-Sale Takes Off

With The Hideaways pre-sale in full swing and investors looking extremely likely to be handsomely rewarded, many are looking at price predictions for Bitcoin. As the dominant force in the market, investors are conscious of how it can influence the entire crypto market. While there is no certainty with any prediction, analysts have made their best guesses based on current market activity and general market trends.
Bitfarms Reports Higher BTC Production Following Increase In Miner Revenues

Public bitcoin miners have had a difficult couple of months since the price of bitcoin dropped below the $30 level. The digital asset’s mining revenues had plummeted with the price and had brought down the cash flow on bitcoin miners with it. Despite this decline, some bitcoin miners are taking the bear market head-on, using this as a time to build.
GYM Network (GYMNET) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GYM Network (GYMNET) on September 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GYMNET/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing the perfect workout for user’s tokens, GYM Network...
Ethereum Dips as The Hideaways Token Pre-Sale Gains Traction

The Hideaways (HDWY) token is the new kid on the block, and it’s making a big impression. The pre-sale for this cryptocurrency has been gaining traction, with Ethereum ($ETH) dropping in price as investors flock to buy this new digital asset. Here’s why you should be paying attention to The Hideaways (HDWY) token:
Coinbase Users In Georgia Exploited a Decimal Point Error To Cash Out At 100X

Why isn’t Coinbase talking about this? In the Caucasus country of Georgia, an error led to some users exchanging their cryptocurrencies at a 100X profit. Is the cryptocurrency exchange entitled to that money? Or is this a simple case of users taking advantage of an arbitrage opportunity? In crypto, transactions are supposed to be final. However, a centralized exchange like Coinbase has its ways to get what it wants.
Explore The World Of Web 3.0 Cryptos With Solana, Avalanche and LYNQYO

Web3 is making things better in the world. A new generation of cryptocurrencies termed Web3 cryptos is dedicated to realizing the decentralized Web3 concept. A paradigm shift from Web2 to Web3 will be profitable for the general public. This will support democratizing businesses that were impeded by bureaucracy for years.
MEXC Firstly Announces ZERO Maker Fee Promotion for All Spot Trades

The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly introduces 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot trading users from since August 31st. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
Ethereum Network Attracts Over 70,000 New Addresses In Merge Anticipation

The upcoming Ethereum merge is being considered a big crypto project event. The community sees this as a significant factor in rallying the ETH price in the future. Therefore, as the date of merge, September 15, is approaching, the Ethereum network is attracting a significant increase in activity. According to...
Australian Authorities To Initiate Cryptocurrency Research Program

Crypto enthusiasts hope to see the sector accepted in every country worldwide. Even though the present condition of the market is not encouraging, investors are optimistic that the future of crypto assets is promising. Many countries, such as El Salvador, have already embraced crypto in their financial systems. The acceptance...
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders

Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It’s the dawn...
2 Cryptocurrencies to Put on Your Watchlist for The Coming Season: Privacrip and Decentraland

In this article, we will be discussing two notable cryptocurrencies that can get you long-term profits. These projects have made giant strides in decentralized finance (DeFi) technological advancements, and have shown to provide useful blockchain solutions to many limitations in traditional financial institutions. These cryptocurrencies are Privacrip (PRCR) and Decentraland (MANA).
Become A Crypto Millionaire With Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), ApeCoin (APE) And Maker (MKR)

Are you looking to become a crypto millionaire? While the opportunities for that have become a bit more limited recently, with the overall markets in turmoil, they still aren’t impossible. You just have to look in the right places and make the right investments. Newcomers are attracted to crypto because they see how much money people before them have made, which is a key aspect in bringing new money into the space. While many of these newcomers often make poor decisions, jump on already booming coins when it’s too late, and fail to make their riches—it’s still possible for you to do so. Especially if you take a small risk and look at underrated tokens or coins people haven’t heard of. Those tokens that haven’t hit the mainstream news yet but still have incredibly strong credentials could be fine-tuned for success…
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment

If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
Amass More Wealth For Your Portfolio Through These GameFi Tokens: Metamortals Token, Tamadoge, and Enjin Coin

Undoubtedly, cryptocurrency is on the A-list of global digital financial trends. Through this, it has garnered considerable attention from several buyers and crypto enthusiasts globally. However, despite several coins making an appearance in the crypto market daily, a good number of these coins, like Metamortals (MORT), stand out through their distinct features, proving themselves to be excellent where other coins have probably failed.
