Sneak Energy Drinks add Breakfast Collection to their loadout

Fine margins can make big differences in gaming. It's the reason us PC gamers are so obsessed with optimising the settings before we jump into an online shooter - ramping up that FoV to get it as high as possible without distortion, or tweaking graphics settings to find that perfect balance between frame rate and visual fidelity.

Another one of those fine margins is your own energy level. Whether you're down to the last couple of teams in a battle royale match or delivering an hours-long stream to your loyal audience of Twitch followers, keeping yourself sharp and nourished for those big moments is essential. It's in these moments that a Sneak Energy (opens in new tab) drink could prove to be a vital item in your inventory.

What distinguishes Sneak from other gamer-oriented energy drinks is that it has zero sugar, replacing the unhealthy short-term stimulant with natural energisers like Vitamins B6, B12, Amino Acids, and Ginseng Extract. It means that instead of setting yourself up for a sugar crash, you're in fact providing your body with key nutrients to bolster your energy levels both throughout your game, and over the long term. While Sneak's branding is all cosmic neons and street art stylings, the drinks themselves only use natural colouring - no electric blue or glow-in-the-dark liquids here!

All you caffeine addicts enthusiasts needn't worry however, as each serving still packs 150mg of Caffeine and 1250mg of Taurine to give you the sharpness and clarity you need without any of the jitters.

Having sampled some of their flavours, we can vouch for their taste, which miraculously maintain a zingy sweetness despite having zero sugar and five calories (which you'll easily burn off in a round of Apex). Flavours include classic combos like Strawberry and Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Electric Mango. If you want a dessert-like dopamine kick, try Bubblegum Millions and Rhubarb & Custard. Or venture into the unknown with mystery flavours like Purple Storm, Tropikilla, and the stripped-back 'Natural'. To taste the whole rainbow of Sneak's offerings, you can create your own Starter Pack (opens in new tab), and select nine sachets of the flavours you want.

You can buy Sneak as a clean, powdered energy formula in tubs and sachets, or in cool carbonated cans of drink for those days when you're feeling the heat of battle, or the heat of your gaming rig pumping out those searing framerates. The latest perk in Sneak's loadout is the Breakfast Collection [scheduled to launch 31st August, not to be shared until launch date of 31st August], containing a freshly-squeezed tub of Breakfast Orange, nostalgic Sneak-Os cereal, a Hugh Hefner-inspired vinyl toy of their bunny mascot, ‘Cereal Killer’ branded hoodies and shaker, and a t-shirt packed up in a ‘90s style milk carton.

Whatever you go for, your nutritional energising needs are covered without the consequences of sugar crashes and excess calories.

Oh, and in case you haven't noticed, Sneak has some lit graffiti-inspired branding, so if you fancy getting a hoodie or T sporting their badass bunny logo, head over to the merch section (opens in new tab) of the Sneak site.

Sneak Energy is the quintessential gamer's drink, as attested to by its 20,000 followers across Facebook, Twitch, Tik Tok, Discord, and other platforms. Join Sneak's ever-growing community and you'll be in with a chance to win exclusive products, prizes, and more!